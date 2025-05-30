First Christian Church Katy Celebrates Marriage Equality Anniversary

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

This June marks ten years of marriage equality. In 2015 the Supreme Court ruled on Obergefell v. Hodges, which officially granted same-sex marriage rights nationwide. In honor of that landmark decision, the First Christian Church Katy, the only LGBTQ-affirming church in Katy, is hosting Put A Ring On It, where up to 10 queer couples will receive a free wedding in the church’s sanctuary with a professional photographer, a cake and champagne reception for up to 25 guests, and a chance to win a honeymoon in Costa Rica. Couples submitted applications and the winners were announced on May 31. The ceremony is June 21. Put A Ring On It is co-sponsored by Woodlands Pride and the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce.

Rev. Heather Tolleson has been the lead pastor at First Christian Church Katy since 2012. A member of the United States Christian Church since 1978, the church adopted an open and affirming resolution in 2017.

“We had always been affirming but it wasn’t rubber stamped,” the Reverend says. “We wanted to be absolutely clear about who we were and what we were about.”

Rev. Tolleson, who identifies as pansexual, grew up as an Army brat who wound up in Cypress for high school. She headed to Texas Christian University (TCU) to study Religion and Psychology, then got her Masters of Divinity at TCU’s Brite Divinity School, and is currently working on her doctorate. She’s been a pastor at congregations in Arizona and Kentucky, and, at least at first, wasn’t wild about returning to Texas.

“My family were founding members of this church in the ’70s,” she recalls. “I don’t really have any memories of being here as a child. But this was the church that called me, and I do think we’ve made a difference in Katy for the LGBTQ+ community. Katy Pride was born out of this church.”

Rev. Tolleson admits that they have their flags stolen a couple of times a year and face negative comments on social media, particularly during June, which is why she wanted to celebrate the community with Pride events and the wedding ceremony.

The church made national news three years ago when a large crowd that included heavily armed Proud Boys showed up to protest drag bingo night, a regular event that raises money for the church’s Transparent Closet, a safe space, free clothing boutique for youth and teens exploring or transitioning.

“The police came and had to tear gas some of the protestors,” she says, “I don’t know if we were really in danger, but no matter what they throw at us, we survive. And we become more vocal.”

Rev. Tolleson has two school-age children in Katy ISD, a school district known for book bans and anti-trans rules. This might cause a lesser person to keep their head down, but the activist Reverend speaks out at school board meetings and has sat on several committees. She is quick to point to the recent school board election when voters rejected uber-conservative Katy ISD board member Victor Perez in favor of less-partisan newcomer James Cross.

“Because we still function as a small town, the school district board is very important to our politics, so this was a very favorable outcome for us,” she says.

But what’s not so favorable these days, is the fate of Obergefell v. Hodges. In recent years the Supreme Court has issued a string of conservative rulings, including the 2018 decision in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, which upheld a business owner’s right to deny a wedding cake to a same-sex couple. And most recently in 2022, the court struck down federal abortion rights in the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling. In his Dobbs opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas called on the court to reconsider the Obergefell ruling and the basis for marriage equality.

“I 100 percent think it’s coming,” she says, “that they will overturn marriage equality. And the day we know it’s coming, we will be standing outside the church marrying everyone who comes by.”

What: Put a Ring on It: Celebrating 10 Years of Marriage Equality

When: Saturday, June 21, 2025

Where: First Christian Church Katy

Info: fcckaty.org/our-pastors