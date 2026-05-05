Meet the 2026 Pride Grand Marshals: Dr. Roy Rivera, Jr.

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“Pride is about being seen, standing strong, and refusing to be diminished in places that weren’t made for us. We have the right to occupy space, build influence, and embrace our identity without regret.” — Dr. Roy Rivera, Jr.

Dr. Roy Rivera, Jr., 44 (he/him), is recognized for founding Elation Physical Therapy. He leverages his platform to champion fairness, inclusion, and support for the groups he represents.

He is especially dedicated to uplifting small local businesses, with a focus on those owned by queer individuals and by Black, indigenous, and people of color. Rivera believes these businesses form the backbone of the community. His mission is to foster environments where everyone feels valued, supported, and has genuine access to opportunities.

A pivotal event for Rivera was when he adopted his daughter and became a parent. “It totally shifted my priorities and how I engage with the world. My work and advocacy now have a deeper purpose.”

Receiving this award is a privilege for Rivera, as it allows him to represent Houston’s LGBTQ community and the small businesses that strengthen it. He wants his recognition to encourage other entrepreneurs to lead with intention and remain visible.

Rivera’s vision for Houston’s LGBTQ community is one where everyone enjoys opportunity, safety, and spaces that truly mirror their identities. He wants to see the community grow stronger through entrepreneurship, ownership, and mutual support that extends beyond moments of recognition.

In response to today’s political climate, Rivera chooses to persist and stand up for his beliefs. He has launched a new venture, inclusiviQ, to ensure diversity, equity, and inclusion become true standards in healthcare, rather than mere buzzwords.

Who is your hero?

My father, who stood by me both when I came out and when I started my own business.

What are you most looking forward to during the Pride parade this year?

Being on a float or marching with a group and tossing out swag. I’m excited to celebrate the parade with close friends and family and give them the full Pride experience. Seeing it from their perspective makes it even more special.

Social Media:

@ptroy81 and @elationpt

WHAT: 48th Annual Pride Houston® 365 Festival + Parade

WHEN: Saturday, June 6, 2026, 11:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

WHERE: City Hall, 901 Bagby

Info: pridehouston.org