Meet the 2026 Pride Grand Marshals: Ashley Barnes

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“As a proud lesbian, I live my life out loud so the next generation can see that there is beauty, freedom, and peace in being exactly who you are. If my journey helps even one person choose authenticity over fear, then everything I have walked through has been worth it.” — Ashley Barnes

Ashley Barnes, 43 (she/her/ella), whose nickname is “Miss Get It Done,” is known for showing up and making sure people feel seen, heard, and cared for, whether that’s in board rooms or in the community. After more than 20 years in HIV advocacy, people know she leads with both strategy and heart.

Her favorite cause is health equity, especially around HIV prevention and care in Black and underserved communities. She is committed to expanding access within the deaf community so everyone can receive care in a way that meets them where they are. Barnes is a SODA (Sister Of a Deaf Adult).

A transitional event for Barnes was when her mother was diagnosed with HIV. “It shifted everything for me. That moment gave me clarity, and I have been walking in that calling ever since.” Her deaf brother had difficulty understanding what was happening, and wondered if HIV was genetic. That strengthened her resolve to work with the deaf community, giving them access to information about HIV.

In today’s political climate, Barnes stays grounded in self-preservation. “I also protect my peace, because you cannot pour into others if you are running on empty.”

Barnes says she envisions an LGBTQ community where equity is the standard across healthcare, housing, and accessibility. “I want us to move from simply surviving to truly thriving in every space we enter.

Who are your sheros?

My sheros are Queen Latifah, because she represents strength, authenticity, and excellence across every space she enters, and Mia X for her tough exterior, independence, and lyrics that have aided in my growth as a strong Black woman.

What are you most looking forward to during the Pride parade?

I am most looking forward to seeing the community come together in full color, full joy, and full authenticity. That energy is unmatched, and it always reminds me why this work matters.

Social Media: @ambitious1_82

WHAT: 48th Annual Pride Houston® 365 Festival + Parade

WHEN: Saturday, June 6, 2026, 11:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

WHERE: City Hall, 901 Bagby

Info: pridehouston.org