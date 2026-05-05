Meet the 2026 Pride Grand Marshals: Jack Berger, Brad Pritchett, and Judy Reeves

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Jack Berger

Jack Berger (he/him), 67, is recognized for his passion for baking and brunch, and his knack for bringing businesses and people together—always with a touch of humor.

As a gay man, Berger is committed to leaving a legacy focused on strengthening LGBTQ community infrastructure, including organizations, relationships, and networks that foster visibility, support, and empowerment. He strongly believes in leading by serving others—actively creating change rather than waiting for it to happen.

Currently, Berger serves as the institutional giving officer at the Montrose Center. His involvement with the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce spanned over a decade, beginning as a member, then advancing to the board of directors, and later becoming a contractor for the Chamber in 2023.

Before his work with the Chamber, Berger spent 17 years as a sales manager at OutSmart magazine, where he was highly engaged in community outreach activities.

Berger also served as president of EPAH (Executive and Professional Association of Houston) for seven years, led Bunnies on the Bayou for four years, and served on the boards of Bayou City Performing Arts (Gay Men’s Chorus), OutReach United, and the Lesbian Health Initiative.

He is a proud father of two sons who attended Texas A&M University, and he has “a gorgeous granddaughter.” Berger lives in Houston with his partner, Kevin Gibson.

Brad Pritchett

Brad Pritchett (he/him), 46, is dedicated to making a lasting difference for LGBTQ Texans by ensuring they have the resources and support necessary to create a more inclusive and equitable society. He hopes his legacy will be defined by the positive changes he has made for the LGBTQ community and by empowering others to continue advocating for a city, state, and country where everyone is valued and respected.

Born and raised in Houston, Pritchett began his journey in advocacy through involvement with the Houston Stonewall Young Democrats and the Harris County Democratic Party. He played a pivotal role in organizing grassroots campaigns for the Houston Equal Rights Ordinance (HERO) in 2014, a significant local policy aimed at securing protections for LGBTQ individuals in Houston.

A gay cisgender man, Pritchett currently serves as the CEO of Equality Texas, the largest LGBTQ advocacy organization in the state. His leadership and commitment have made him a prominent figure in the fight for LGBTQ rights.

Pritchett was appointed as field director of Equality Texas in 2021, following his tenure at the ACLU of Texas. In November 2025, he advanced to CEO and led the organization to significant victories—successfully blocking 94% of more than 200 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced during the 2025 Texas Legislative Session.

Judy Reeves

Judy Reeves (we/them/they), 76, who identifies as a gay woman, has been an active force in Houston’s LGBTQ community for over 40 years. They were pivotal in launching an AIDS Buddy program in the 1980s and served as volunteer coordinator for the NAMES Project AIDS Quilt Tours in 1988 and 1993. They worked for 35 years with KPFT’s After Hours/Facets shows.

Reeves co-founded the Gulf Coast Archive and Museum of GLBT History (GCAM) in 1999. They have curated numerous GCAM exhibits and assisted exhibits at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, Holocaust Museum Houston, the Heritage Society, and the Health Museum, loaning GCAM holdings that include the bar tops from the iconic Mary’s bar.

Reeves led GCAM to become the first LGBTQ-community member of the Texas Association of Museums, receiving their Jack Nokes Outstanding Service Award in 2020. In 2018, Reeves helped migrate the Charles W. Botts and Jimmy Carper Memorial Research Library of GLBT Studies to the Houston LGBTQ+ Collection at the University of Houston.

Since 1990, Reeves has directed shows at Theatre Suburbia, including LGBTQ plays like The Laramie Project on the 25th anniversary of Matthew Shepard’s death.

Reeves has been a member of such groups as ACT UP, Colt 45’s, and the Heart of Leather Foundation. In 2008, they published their memoir, The Pieces Form a Heart…But She Didn’t Have a Clue.

WHAT: 48th Annual Pride Houston® 365 Festival + Parade

WHEN: Saturday, June 6, 2026, 11:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

WHERE: City Hall, 901 Bagby

Info: pridehouston.org