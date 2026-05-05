Meet the 2026 Pride Grand Marshals: D’Trique Fitzgerald

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“Pride means celebrating our unique identities and coming together to continue to demonstrate how we’re more than just a statistic; we’re a community. Pride also brings me hope that we can continue to be our authentic selves despite consistent adversity.” — D’Trique Fitzgerald

D’Trique Fitzgerald, 22 (she/her/they/them), is a junior at Rice University, majoring in political science and women, gender, and sexuality studies. As the external president of Rice PRIDE and co-founder of the Lavender Team at Rice, Fitzgerald passionately advocates for equality and inclusion. She identifies as a pansexual transgender woman and is committed to supporting others in their journeys.

Her primary focus is advancing social welfare for the LGBTQ community, working tirelessly to ensure people have access to crucial services and resources such as therapy, gender-affirming clothing and makeup, travel assistance, and supportive networks for overall well-being.

Being honored as the Trendsetter Grand Marshal holds special significance for Fitzgerald. “It means that my efforts are truly valued and that I am making a tangible impact in my community.”

To cope with today’s political climate, Fitzgerald prioritizes self-care by limiting exposure to social media and news, practicing meditation, enjoying nature walks, and spending quality time with friends. When faced with stress, she connects with her therapist and works to strengthen her coping skills.

Fitzgerald envisions a future where the community embraces every identity and ability, fostering inclusivity and support. She hopes for a collective effort to address all challenges facing the LGBTQ population, with everyone acting as allies and advocates for one another.

A landmark moment for Fitzgerald was attending her first Houston Pride parade, which she describes as an exhilarating and affirming experience that strengthened her sense of belonging and purpose.

Who is your shero?

Audre Lorde. I deeply respect her writing, activism, and unwavering dedication to intersectionality, which continues to inspire my own journey and activism.

What are you looking forward to during the Pride parade this year?

The parade is an incredible opportunity to connect with the wider LGBTQ+ community. I am eager to celebrate alongside Pride Houston, my fellow grand marshals, and Rice University, cherishing the sense of unity and shared joy that the event brings each year.

Social Media: @d.fitz231

Rice PRIDE: @rice_pride

WHAT: 48th Annual Pride Houston® 365 Festival + Parade

WHEN: Saturday, June 6, 2026, 11:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

WHERE: City Hall, 901 Bagby

Info: pridehouston.org