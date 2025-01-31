Love, Laughter, and Hammers

For Lori Hood, 63, and Heather J. Taylor, 58, love arrived at the perfect time. “No one should ever give up,” says Lori. “We found each other in my early 60s and Heather’s late 50s.” The couple, who met at the 2022 Victory Fund Champagne Brunch, quickly realized they had something special. “When I saw Heather on stage, keeping a room of 700 engaged and laughing,” Lori recalls, “I turned to my friend and said, ‘I’m going to marry her.’” Today, they share a home in Houston’s River Oaks area, nestled close to its border with Montrose.

Their love story began with a chance seating arrangement and a clever plan. “Lori stood up right in front of me and said she wanted to volunteer,” Heather laughs. “I had no idea she was interested.”

A mutual friend helped confirm they were both single, and soon enough a simple offer of a hammer—part of Lori’s downsizing effort—led to a six-hour conversation. “She asked if I needed any hammers, and I thought, ‘Sure, you can never have too many,’” Heather recalls. “Little did I know, that would be the start of something amazing.”

The hammers became a running joke between them, a symbol of their serendipitous connection. “I never thought I’d find love through home-improvement tools,” Lori adds with a smile

Their connection was undeniable, and within a few months, their relationship blossomed. “Our first official date was at a political fundraiser for Lesley Briones,” Lori shares. “Heather got to meet my friends and clients, and later, we had a relaxed dinner.”

Despite thinking she was just making a new friend, Heather soon realized Lori’s intentions when a follow-up invite to Backstreet Cafe came just minutes after they had parted ways. “I remember thinking, ‘Is she trying to tell me something?’” Heather says. “And it turned out, she was.”

After nearly three years together, Lori and Heather decided to make it official. “We were sitting on our back balcony one evening, and the conversation naturally turned to marriage,” Lori says. “Neither of us wanted to fall into traditional gender roles, so we both said, ‘Will you marry me?’ at the same time.”

Heather adds, “It was perfect because it felt so mutual, so us.”

On September 14, 2024, Lori and Heather tied the knot at Hotel ZaZa in Houston’s Museum District. With location-specific details coordinated by Megan Roper, the event went off without a hitch.

“Megan was phenomenal,” Heather says. “She made sure every detail was perfect, from the tables to the timeline.” Heather, with help from Lori’s daughter Kathleen McClung, took on the role of wedding planner. “With my background in PR and events, I figured we could handle it ourselves.”

The couple’s special day was filled with personal touches and meaningful details. Lori wore a stunning gown from Danny Nguyen Couture, while Heather opted for a custom-tailored suit by Sumissura. Lori’s daughters, Kathleen and Lauryn McClung, served as maids of honor and walked their mother down the aisle. Heather was escorted by close friends Mike Holloman and Frank E. Crump, symbolizing their parents’ presence. The bridal party was a large and lively group, featuring Ava Donaldson as flower girl and Clint Smith, who was humorously dubbed the “Lord of the Rings.”

Photographers Charlie Ewing III and Dalton DeHart captured every heartfelt moment, while videographer Jim Coulter documented the festivities. Heather took charge of the floral arrangements, with help from Jenny Block and Robin Brown, ensuring the venue was filled with elegant touches. “Flowers have always been important to me, so I wanted to make sure they reflected our personalities,” Heather shares. The ceremony was officiated by longtime friend Bryan Cotton, who has been an important part of their journey.

Among the standout moments was the mother-daughter dance. “It was a poignant celebration of love and resilience,” Lori shares, reflecting on her journey as a cancer survivor and the deep bond she shares with her daughters. “They watched me go through so much, and seeing me happy with Heather meant the world to them.”

Heather adds, “Lori’s daughters are amazing, and they’ve embraced me with so much love.”

Heather’s trademark humor kept the celebration lively. “Whenever something didn’t go as planned, she cracked a joke and kept things moving,” Lori laughs. From dancing down the aisle post-ceremony to the heartfelt speeches given by loved ones, the day was filled with joy and laughter.

In a touching tribute, the couple honored their late friend Susan Gary—who played a pivotal role in their love story—by displaying her photo alongside those of their parents. “Susan was the back channel that brought us together,” Heather says. “We wanted to make sure she was with us in spirit.”

Another deeply personal touch at their wedding was placing tiny hammers on each table to serve as a lighthearted reminder of how their love story began. “Seeing everyone with those little hammers made us smile all night,” Lori says.

Looking back, both Lori and Heather agree that their wedding surpassed all expectations. “It was chaotic, hilarious, and deeply meaningful all at once,” Lori reflects. “Meeting Heather’s Miami family, watching our friends become fast friends—it was everything we could have hoped for.”

Heather echoes the sentiment, adding, “We didn’t just get married—we brought our whole community together.”

“It truly felt like a family affair,” Lori says. “We are beyond grateful for everyone who made our day unforgettable.”

