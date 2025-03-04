Michelle and Sharon’s Historic Wedding in Baytown

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

When Michelle Payne and Sharon Medley exchanged vows on January 19, 2025, they weren’t just celebrating their love—they were making history. Their wedding at Love United Methodist Church in Baytown marked what is believed to be the first public lesbian wedding in the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. (Kyle Young and Michael Gierl, who were featured in the January 2025 OutSmart, are believed to have celebrated the first public gay wedding in that local Methodist conference). More than just a ceremony, Michelle and Sharon’s wedding was a testament to love’s ability to endure, inspire, and transform.

Michelle and Sharon’s journey together wasn’t conventional, but their romance and happiness together was definitely meant to be. When they first met at a casual gathering of friends, neither expected to find their forever person. Michelle, who had been married to a man and was raising a family, had spent years suppressing a part of herself, while Sharon, fiercely independent and content in her own solitude, had built walls around her heart.

“I was in a marriage that wasn’t fulfilling, but I had convinced myself it was enough,” Michelle recalls. “Meeting Sharon changed everything.”

Their connection deepened when Sharon, battling cancer at the time, moved in with Michelle’s family out of necessity. What started as an act of care and compassion soon blossomed into love. “I was hesitant,” Sharon admits. “I had been on my own for so long, and I didn’t think I needed anyone. But Michelle kept breaking down those walls, brick by brick.”

Michelle recalls the moment she knew Sharon was the one. “When she tried to leave, thinking it was best for my family, I couldn’t let her go. That was the moment I realized I had to choose my happiness,” she says. “And my happiness was with her.”

After years of building a life together, Michelle and Sharon knew they wanted to get married. But Michelle, who had experienced a proposal before, wanted Sharon get to experience that special moment of surprise and joy. On Christmas Eve, 2017, Michelle dropped to one knee and proposed. Sharon, overcome with emotion, quite literally fell to her knees beside her.

“I wanted to be the one to ask,” Sharon laughs. “But Michelle made sure I got my moment, too.” A few months later, on quiet Sylvan Beach, Sharon proposed right back, making their engagement truly a shared experience.

“After I said yes, this man who had been sitting nearby walked over and said, ‘Congratulations, I could tell this was something special,’” Michelle recalls. “It made the moment even more memorable.”

Despite their wanting a more traditional church wedding, financial constraints and exclusionary policies at their church prevented Michelle and Sharon from officially tying the knot for several years. But when the United Methodist Church removed language prohibiting same-sex marriages from its bylaws in 2024, their United Methodist church’s membership in Baytown immediately encouraged them to set a date.

“At first, we weren’t sure if we should rush into it,” Sharon admits, “but then we thought, why not now? We had waited long enough.”

Michelle adds, “We also wanted to make sure we did it on our own terms. There was always that lingering fear of political shifts, but more than that, we were ready. We weren’t waiting anymore.”

With only two months to plan and limited funds, the soon-to-be brides turned to their community for support. Through a HoneyFund campaign, friends and church members alike contributed to make their dream wedding a reality. From DIY floral arrangements to a venue donated out of love, everything about their wedding was a reflection of the people who stood by them.

One of the most touching moments came when Sharon, whose family declined to attend due to their religious beliefs, was walked down the aisle by members of their church choir. “The entire choir stood with me,” she says, still emotional. “It was overwhelming to see so many people step in and say, ‘We are your family.’”

Michelle recalls being moved to tears seeing the support Sharon received. “I turned around and saw them all standing there. It was one of the most beautiful moments of my life.”

Their wedding, set in a rustic winter wonderland adorned with borrowed Christmas trees from members of their community, was nothing short of magical. With four pastors officiating different parts of the ceremony, Michelle and Sharon stood at the altar, seeing each other in their dresses for the first time.

“It was more than we ever imagined,” Michelle says. “We felt seen, supported, and completely in love.”

Sharon adds, “Walking toward Michelle at the altar, with our community surrounding us, it felt like every hardship we had overcome led us to that moment. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

The reception featured a cake made by a family friend, a stunning charcuterie spread, and a celebration filled with joy and gratitude. Their honeymoon at Walt Disney World, funded by their community’s generosity, was the perfect way to start their new chapter.

Beyond their personal love story, Michelle and Sharon see their wedding as a beacon of hope. They are dedicated to fostering an LGBTQ community in Baytown, a place where acceptance hasn’t always been guaranteed. “We want others to know that they are loved, that they belong,” Michelle says. “Our wedding wasn’t just for us—it was for everyone who needs to see that love always finds a way.”

Sharon echoes that sentiment: “If sharing our story gives even one person the courage to live their truth, then it was all worth it.”

As they look to the future, Michelle and Sharon remain committed to each other and to creating spaces where love, in all its forms, can thrive. Their story is one of courage, faith, and the unwavering belief that love wins.

