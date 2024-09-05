Introducing the Ice Queen

Her name suggests she’s icy cold, but this diva brings the fever with her spicy hot performances. Sasha Frost is the seductress with a special pep in her step and a look in her eye that can reduce any audience member to ashes. The name might imply a freeze, yet all she does is sizzle and tantalize. Get to know more about Sasha below.

Pronouns?

She/Her in drag, He/Him out of drag.

Inner Avatar?

Sasha is literally the queen I always had living in me but was scared to show.

Hometown?

Houston, born and raised.

Drag birthday?

April 16, 2013 … it was a week before my birthday so usually I just celebrate the two as the same day. It’s easier to remember.

What got you interested in drag?

Drag was something I never imagined myself doing. I remember watching episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 3 and wondering why anyone would want to do drag. I grew up in a very Mexican, sheltered family where you’re expected as a male to be very macho, and I knew from a young age that I was different. When I was in college at Texas A&M, during my senior year I was presented the opportunity to perform in drag for a charity event called the Gender Bender Ball, where all money raised would benefit Aggie Allies, an organization that helps provide safe spaces for LGBTQ+ individuals. At first, I was really hesitant to do it, but after thinking about it and remembering it was for charity, I agreed, and after that first time I was hooked.

Describe your performing persona.

Sasha is versatile. She can give high energy and fierceness, but she can also serve drama and sex appeal, and she is always captivating and glamorous. I love serving different types of music choices from country to R&B to pop to Broadway.

Any thoughts about Hispanic Heritage Month?

There’s no one way to be Hispanic. Regardless of whether you were born elsewhere or born here, you have Hispanic blood running in your veins, so appreciate and honor the culture that you came from and the sacrifice and obstacles that your ancestors went through to help you live your American dream.

If you could pick one celebrity (living or dead) to perform with you, who would it be and why?

Selena. For me and many others I know, Selena was the first major Mexican American representation that we saw. I still remember being at the Astrodome when I was four years old and the grief I felt as a child when she was killed.

Most embarrassing moment on stage?

I’ve had a wig or two fall during a performance, but I’d say the most embarrassing was during a pageant, I fell down some steps during evening gown. I fell to my knees, but got right back up, still won the category and the pageant!

Thoughts about attempted legislation regarding drag performances?

Girl, people need to just mind their business! If it’s not hurting you in any way, then let us get our bag just like everyone else!

Do you have a drag family?

I am a part of Haus of Mu! I met Lady Shamu back in 2015 when she was hosting bingo at Guava Lamp. Back then I was a little Latin twink, and if you know anything about my mother, is that she loves her some homosexuals. I had already been doing drag for about a year and a half when I met her, but we became friends quickly, and she began helping me with my makeup. She was the first person that saw potential in me that I didn’t see in myself and gave me a lot of my first opportunities. In 2017, after being friends for about two years, she asked me to be her daughter at my birthday show. It’s been such an honor to be a part of her family and represent not only myself but her in everything I do.

#TeamBallad or #TeamBop?

Honestly the older I get, I say #TeamBallad ‘cause these hips and knees aren’t what they used to be.

Marry, Shag, Kill: Tom Ford, Tom Hanks, Tom Daley?

Marry Tom Ford cause $$$; shag Tom Daley and Kill Tom Hanks (sorry about it).

Follow Sasha Frost on Facebook Sasha Frost or on Instagram @thesashafrost.