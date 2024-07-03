The Powerhouse Diva

Dynasty Banks-Couleé knows about drag royalty because she comes from it. Her drag mother is Bambi Banks-Couleé, who is the daughter of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars winner Shea Couleé. That family line extends even further—Banks-Couleé has three younger drag sisters and two aunts that she adores and gets to spend time with when she visits Chicago. Get to know more about this glamazon below.

Pronouns?

She/Her

Inner Avatar?

My inner avatar is Gene Belcher from Bob’s Burgers.

Hometown?

Houston

Drag birthday?

July 1

Are you going to have a hot-girl summer?

Dynasty is a hot girl year-round.

What got you interested in drag?

RuPaul’s Drag Race, coupled with the curiosity of what I would look like in full glam.

Describe your performing persona.

Dynasty is a performance powerhouse. She’s high energy and with a touch of glamour.

What’s on your bucket list?

Many things are on my bucket list—like visiting every continent or flying in a private jet—but skydiving is at the top.

Most memorable moment as a

performer?

Performing with Charlie XCX onstage during her concert.

Most embarrassing moment onstage?

Falling out of a chair while performing group choreography.

What’s your ultimate goal as a performer?

To reach and inspire as many people as possible through the art of drag.

Thoughts about legislation restricting drag performances?

There are far too many real issues that our government can focus time, energy, and resources on, rather than trying to police art and entertainment—and our bodies, for that matter.

What are your favorite hangout spots?

I love hanging out at The Room Bar or with my friends at any local drag show.

What would people be surprised to know about you?

That I am a really good cook.

Who is your celebrity crush?

I am in love with Manu Rios!

Favorite drag character from media?

I love Jorgeous because she’s so goofy and never takes life too seriously.

Where and when do you normally perform?

I normally perform at Michael’s Outpost on Mondays and Thursdays. I also perform at Ripcord and many other places in the Greater Houston area, and I perform in Chicago annually during Pride Month.

What have you learned from drag that you use in your everyday life?

Confidence is a big thing I learned in drag that I try to implement daily.

What’s your life’s mantra?

If they don’t pay your bills, you pay them bitches no mind!

What do you want the world to know about the LGBTQ community?

I want people to know that the LGBTQ+ community is made up of millions of individuals who all have a story to tell. We are not defined by the people we love.

Have you ever had a defining moment in your life?

I think a culmination of smaller moments throughout our lives that may seem insignificant come together to really shape us over time.

Who are your favorite artists to perform?

I love performing Megan Thee Stallion, Flo Milli, Doja Cat, and Beyoncé, just to name a few.

If you could pick one celebrity (living or dead) to perform with you, who would it be and why?

I would have to pick Beyoncé, as she is easily one of the greatest performers of our generation.

What else might be worth mentioning?

Dynasty is a self-made queen. From costumes to hair, performance tracks, and original music, I have a hand in creating everything I do. That is why drag is so special to me. It allows me to mix all of my creative outlets into one.