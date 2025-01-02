Taking Queer Joy to New Heights

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Maggie Le is working to build a welcoming and inclusive community for queer climbers in Houston. In a sport often dominated by exclusivity and traditional norms, she has created a safe space that now brings together over 30 members.

“Seeing how much we’ve grown in such a short time has been incredible,” she says. “I couldn’t be happier knowing we’re building a space where people feel welcome and excited to try something new.”

While Le didn’t start the group, she has played a pivotal role in its growth.

“I can’t take credit for starting the group, since I only began organizing at the end of January 2024,” Le explains, “but from what the creator has shared with me, they started it with the simple but powerful goal of creating a safe space for the community they love and introducing them to the sport they’re so passionate about.”

For Le, it’s not just about climbing—it’s about cultivating a community where everyone feels supported, encouraged, and ready to try something new. Often seen as male-dominated and daunting to beginners, the sport might not appear to be a place where everyone feels comfortable. But Le sees climbing as something much more than just a physical challenge.

“Climbing can be really intimidating for beginners,” she says. “I’ve felt that myself, which is why our group is so important. It’s a place where queer people can feel safe, supported, and part of a community. We give them the chance to experience the sport in a way that feels authentic and empowering.”

For member Evaline Nguyen, Le’s group has become a sanctuary—a place to feel empowered and free while working out and staying active.

“I’m disabled and have a tracheostomy that helps me breathe,” Nguyen says. “After having it placed, I shifted to a mostly sedentary lifestyle, which was a huge change from the active life I had before. Maggie gave me the courage to try something new, and to my surprise, I turned out to be a natural. At first, I struggled to socialize at the gym, but then Maggie invited me to one of the queer climber meets. That’s when everything changed. The group felt so welcoming, and it became more than just about climbing—it was about connecting with a community that understood me. I’ve been a part of it ever since, and it’s been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.”

The group’s meetups are designed to be accessible and fun for climbers of all experience levels. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just trying to grip onto the wall for the first time, Lee says the group is about community first and climbing second.

“Climbing is an ideal way to connect with others while staying active,” she says. “But beyond the physical challenge, there’s something uniquely fulfilling about climbing; it’s about personal growth, fun, and finding joy in pushing yourself, all while being part of a supportive, inclusive group.”

While the group initially began at Momentum Indoor Climbing on Silver Street, they’ve since gathered at other locations including Momentum Katy and Climb Capuchin. Le and her team have worked hard to build a rotating schedule that keeps things fresh and makes it easier for more members to attend.

One of the group’s standout moments came during Pride Month last year. The group’s largest turnout to date saw over 40 climbers come together for a group photo, and even more joined in on the fun afterward. For Le, it was a moment that encapsulated everything the group stands for.

“It felt like we had completely taken over the gym, and the energy was absolutely electric,” she says. “What made it even more special was seeing connections form right before my eyes, and being surrounded by so much queer joy.”

The experience was a powerful reminder for Le of the importance of queer spaces. As the group continues to grow, the friendships formed through climbing extend beyond the gym, creating a deeper sense of support and solidarity.

“Some of the people I met through this group have become my closest friends, and I can’t imagine my life without them,” she says.

As the group evolves, Le has big dreams for the future. While climbing will always be at the heart of what they do, they hope to expand into other activities as well.

“We’re hoping to organize outdoor climbing trips in the future,” she says. “I’ve been considering branching out into other activities such as ice skating, pickleball, and volleyball for anyone who might be interested. The ultimate goal is to create a safe space to build meaningful connections. When I joined the group back in 2022, it was the first time in my life that I truly felt seen. That’s what I want for everyone else—a safe space to feel welcomed, supported, and seen.”

Keep up with Houston Queer Climbers on Instagram @htx_houstonqueerclimbers.