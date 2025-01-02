Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, January 2 – 5

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, January 2

Laugh Track at Michael’s Outpost

Carmina Vavra hosts Laugh Tracks, featuring resident cast member Annalee Naylor as well as special guest Rosé Noir and, competing for the title of ERSICSS Emprex 2025, Filan Jaboodi. Michael’s Outpost, 1419 Richmond Ave. 9 p.m.

Steak Night at Pearl

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for Drag Bingo and dildo races. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Neon Boots Line Dance Lessons

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 3

RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party

Gia LaRue hosts RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 viewing party at Rich’s Houston. Drink specials and half-off appetizers. No cover. 202 Tuam St. 7 p.m.

Better Man Release Party

JR’s Houston hosts a release party for the Robbie Williams bio-pic Better Man, with karaoke and promo swag. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

First Friday Fire

Petey’s Playground presents First Friday Fire, an all-male revue featuring 4Play, Python, Skandalous and Cayanne. 13308 FM 1960 Rd W. 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 4

\

NLA Houston New Year’s Sparkle Party

National Leather Association – Houston welcomes 2025 with a New Year’s Sparkle Party at Ripcord Houston. 715 Fairview St. 10 p.m.

Sunday, January 5

Three Kings Day Celebration

La Casa de Todos, the Spanish-language service of Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church, are hosting a Three Kings Day celebration with traditional Rosca de Reyes, champurrado, and a retelling of the story of the Three Kings’ journey. 2025 W. 11th St. 11 a.m.

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at Rich’s

Blackberri hosts Sunday Service drag brunch at Rich’s Houston, with performances by Adriana LaRue, Kitana, and Catalina Seymour Alexander. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

ONGOING:

Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green

Glide beneath the glittering lights of downtown Houston and discover the holiday magic on Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green! Through February 2. 1500 McKinney St. Hours vary.

SAVE THE DATE!

January 7

Pride Houston 365 Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The Greater Heights Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Pride Houston 365 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at La Mex. 1223 W. 34th St. 4 p.m.

January 11

2025 LGBTQ+ Community Summit

The 2025 LGBTQ+ Community Summit at the Montrose Center and will feature expert panels and workshops on civil rights, access to medical care, mental health and wellness, immigration, and legal planning, with special emphasis on supporting transgender and other marginalized community members. 10 a.m.

January 18

Mix-MATCH Mixed Arts Festival

The 2025 Mix-MATCH Festival centers on collaboration and inclusivity, featuring theater, dance, music, performance art, film, and visual art—all in a single afternoon. Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main St. 3 p.m.

January 19

Snow Bunnies Fundraiser

Bunnies on the Bayou presents its winter fundraiser, Snow Bunnies, featuring DJ Johnny Vibe. Rich’s Houston. 3 p.m.

February 9

Pride Day at HGO for La Bohème

Join Houston Grand Opera for Pride Day at a matinee of Puccini’s timeless La Bohème. This special event features a performance by Pride Chorus Houston and a special brunch menu with themed cocktails. OutSmart readers can buy one ticket and get another one 50% off using code OUTSMART50. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 2 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.