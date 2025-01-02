Miguel Mascorro Rosales: A Fitness Coach’s Journey to Inspire Others

30 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Pursuing ambitious opportunities in hopes of positively impacting your life—and the lives of your loved ones—is an experience that many know all too well. Local fitness coach Miguel Mascorro Rosales came to America with a goal to do just that. In the process, he discovered his true calling in life: inspiring others to achieve personal fitness and overall health goals that have otherwise gone untapped, unachieved, or unimagined. As a full-time coach at [solidcore] Montrose, Mascorro Rosales is one of the city’s top wellness professionals and invites Houstonians of all fitness backgrounds to embrace the workout that has changed his life.

The 41 year-old native of Tampico, Tamaulipas, Mexico, learned about hard work from an early age. “I’m an only child of a single mom. She had three jobs to provide for us,” he explains. “We didn’t come from wealth of any kind.”

In his late teens, Mascorro Rosales’ mother worked full-time as his grandmother’s caretaker, leading him to ascend as the family’s breadwinner. “I’m very fortunate for everything that my mom did for me in my upbringing. Her sacrifices allowed me to learn English and become bilingual,” he recalls. “That helped me open the doors to a part-time job as an English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher and I was eventually offered a full-time job.”

After a stint as a Starbucks store manager, Mascorro Rosales reached a breaking point in his career. At the age of 31, he decided to take a risk and move to Houston to seek additional opportunities. “It was time to do something better for myself and provide for my mom in a better way.”

In Houston, he found himself among new surroundings sans family, friends, or community. He turned to running as a cost-effective way to clear his mind and boost endorphins. “That was the first big realization of how fitness can impact my life in a positive way,” he explains. “Running cleared my mind in many ways, and I became very passionate about how I was feeling in my body and my mental health. I quickly realized that I wanted to pursue something related to fitness as a career.”

“I immediately found a job at 24 Hour Fitness in the Galleria as a sales manager.” It was there that Mascorro Rosales learned the operational aspects of a gym while simultaneously observing the personal training on the gym floor. “I wanted a career like that,” he says. After moving on to work at Life Time Fitness, he realized the people were what made his job enjoyable. “I saw my passion for fitness come across and convince people to commit to a certain level of engagement.”

Soon, a life-changing invitation presented itself. “A former colleague of mine became the first head coach for [solidcore] at the Heights location. She invited me to check out the workout, and I fell in love,” he says. “I felt my body changing really quickly. I’ve never felt my muscles work the way they did with this workout. I knew I wanted to pursue [solidcore] and I wanted to learn more about this workout. I wanted other people to experience it, so I started working part-time, and it eventually became a full-time position at the Montrose location.”

Mascorro Rosales, who also has a background in spin instruction, says the gym is one-of-a-kind. “[solidcore] is a very unique workout,” he stresses. “One of the main focuses that we have at [solidcore] is strengthening the core, specifically the obliques. A lot of people hear ‘core’ and they just think ‘six pack,’ but your core is every single muscle that supports your spine, and that is the foundation of how your body moves. Oblique strength is going to be a primary focus, because of the need that we see within your overall, full body experience that you have with us. We believe [solidcore] is a full body and mind experience, because you’re being challenged, not only physically but mentally throughout the entire class.”

With his [solidcore] studio situated in the heart of Houston’s gayborhood, Mascorro Rosales considers how being a proud gay trainer is reflected in his studio. “I am confident in my knowledge, experience, personality, what I bring to the table, and how I’m able to impact people, because I’m confident in who I am. I’m 100% authentically who I am at all times,” he says. “And I am able to be my most authentic self at [solidcore].”

Mascorro Rosales invites anyone and everyone, no matter their fitness background, to check out a [solidcore] class for a positively transformative experience. “I believe in the workout, because I’ve seen the impact on my own body. I’ve seen people experience it and literally change their lives in many ways. [solidcore] is such a diverse, welcoming environment for everyone, and every single body is welcome.”

Keep up with Miguel Mascorro Rosales at solidcore.co/coach/miguel-mascorro-rosales/.