Understanding the Benefits of Testosterone Replacement Therapy

The calendar has flipped to 2025 and everyone is focusing on their health and wellness resolutions. For some, this may mean exploring options for checking and addressing their testosterone levels. Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) is often shrouded in mystery and misinformation, but its benefits—when properly managed—can be life-changing.

Low testosterone can manifest through various symptoms that are easy to blame on simple daily stress. Fatigue, reduced libido, erectile dysfunction, decreased muscle mass, and even feelings of disconnection or low mood can all be indicators of low testosterone. Bryan Lavery, the clinical operations director at Men’s Tailored Testosterone Replacement, emphasizes that “primary symptoms often include declining sex drive, erection changes, and diminishing muscle mass.” He adds that these signs are “sometimes misattributed to stress, poor sleep, or aging” when the underlying issue may be hormonal.

Dr. Mohit Khera, a leading expert in men’s health, underscores the broader health implications of low testosterone. “Low testosterone has been linked to increased risks of heart attack, diabetes, osteoporosis, and depression. It’s the best predictor of a man’s overall health,” he notes, urging men over 40 to include testosterone screening in their routine health checks. Moreover, Khera explains, “There’s no single blood test better than testosterone levels to predict a man’s future health.”

Testing for low testosterone is simpler than many realize. Hormone levels can be measured through blood tests, often initiated by primary care providers. Alternatively, as advocate Nelson Vergel highlights, direct-to-consumer services like his company Discounted Labs offer a convenient way to get tested without a doctor’s referral. “Bringing test results to your doctor can save time and streamline the diagnostic process,” Vergel advises. He also recommends checking thyroid levels, as thyroid dysfunction can mimic low testosterone symptoms. “Sometimes it’s not just testosterone,” Vergel adds. “Thyroid imbalances can lead to the same issues, so it’s best to test both.”

If an at-home test reveals low testosterone, the next step is consulting a healthcare professional. Lavery emphasizes the importance of working with specialists who focus on testosterone replacement rather than general practitioners who may lack specific expertise. And this is especially true for the advice offered by the random guy in your gym’s locker room who you see injecting himself before a workout. “Neglected or poorly managed treatment can lead to side effects like acne, high blood pressure, or worse. A specialist can customize a safe and effective plan,” he explains.

Dr. Khera highlights another critical aspect of TRT. “If administered at physiologic levels—not excessive doses—the treatment is safe and effective for most people,” he notes. However, he cautions young men considering TRT to consult with fertility specialists first, as high doses of testosterone can suppress sperm production. For men looking to preserve fertility, “there are alternative medications that stimulate the body’s own testosterone production without compromising fertility,” he says.

Testosterone impacts far more than sexual health. According to Dr. Khera, “it influences energy, muscle mass, bone density, and even mental health.”

Vergel adds that TRT can be transformative. “For many, it restores a sense of completeness that’s hard to put into words.” Lavery echoes this sentiment, sharing that his patients frequently report improved quality of life. “We’ve heard stories about better marriages, renewed energy, and overcoming anxieties they didn’t even realize were tied to their hormone levels,” he says.

One of the lesser-known but significant aspects of TRT is its deep connection to HIV/AIDS research. In the 1990s, during the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis, many gay men who were positive for HIV experienced wasting syndrome, a condition characterized by extreme muscle loss. Testosterone and other anabolic therapies were explored as potential treatments. “HIV doctors became pioneers in testosterone therapy because wasting was killing us,” recalls Vergel. “The research conducted then has directly benefited the broader population today.” This silver lining underscores the resilience and contributions of the LGBTQ community in advancing healthcare for all.

For those considering TRT, education and community support are crucial, and Vergel’s resources are invaluable starting points. His YouTube channel, Program for Wellness, features expert interviews, while his two Facebook groups—Testosterone Replacement Therapy Discussion, and Women’s Health and HRT—provide spaces for sharing experiences and advice. “Community is vital,” he emphasizes. “These platforms empower individuals to make informed decisions.” In these groups, members share personal stories, discuss side effects, and recommend local providers, creating a supportive environment for anyone navigating TRT. The discussions often highlight practical tips, like scheduling tests or choosing between treatment options such as injections or creams. With over 30,000 members in the women’s group and 32,000 in the men’s group, the collective knowledge is both vast and reassuring.

Women should also be aware of the role testosterone plays in their health. While commonly overlooked, low testosterone in women can lead to symptoms like decreased libido, reduced lean muscle mass, and fatigue. “Testosterone deficiency in women has the same symptoms as it does in men,” Vergel notes. Postmenopausal women, in particular, should consider hormone level testing as part of their healthcare routine. Dr. Khera points out that “while women naturally produce less testosterone than men, it remains a vital hormone for maintaining muscle strength, bone density, and sexual health.” He stresses that low testosterone can also exacerbate age-related health issues, making it crucial to address.

Vergel’s Women’s Health and HRT group on Facebook is a vital resource for cisgender women seeking guidance on TRT. It offers a treasure trove of user-generated insights and frequently updated information on hormone treatments. Women share experiences with different therapy methods, from patches to low-dose injections, and provide honest feedback about their journeys. “Education is key,” Vergel asserts. “The more you know about your options, the better equipped you are to advocate for your health.”

Whether you’re addressing symptoms of low testosterone or simply exploring ways to optimize your health, TRT can offer a path to renewed vitality. As Vergel notes, “Knowing your hormone levels is foundational to understanding your overall health.” With accessible testing options and expert resources available, your journey toward better health should start today.