Photos
Out for Education’s Second Annual Love (Not So) Straight Up!
February 14, 2024
Out for Education held its second annual Love (not so) Straight Up! fundraiser at Spring Street Studios. Hosted by Hu’nee B, the Valentine’s Day event featured light bites, drinks, drag performances, and a silent auction.
Out for Education, formerly PFLAG/HATCH Youth Scholarship Foundation, invests in the future of Houston’s LGBTQ youth by providing scholarships for post-secondary educational opportunities.
Comments