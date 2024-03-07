Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, March 7 – 10

Thursday, March 7

Cougar’s Night Out

Pearl Side Peace presents Cougar’s Night Out, a 35+ sapphic social featuring free entry, a photo booth, and mixer activities. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

ActOUT for The Nerd

Don’t miss the Alley Theatre‘s hilarious production of The Nerd, a sidesplitting comedy about a house guest who overstays his welcome. Before the show, enjoy the ActOUT reception featuring complimentary cocktails, light bites, and door prizes! 615 Texas Ave. ActOUT begins at 6 p.m.

Houston Ballet – Bespoke

Houston Ballet presents a mixed-rep evening including two Houston premieres. Through March 17. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. Performance times vary.

Michael’s Outpost Karaoke

Join hosts Clay Howell and Franky Fraud at Michael’s Outpost for a night of karaoke and fun. 1419 Richmond Ave. 9 p.m.

Friday, March 8

RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party

Gia LaRue hosts a RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 viewing party at Rich’s Houston. Enjoy half-off appetizers and happy hour drink specials. 202 Tuam St. 6 p.m.

Friday Bingo!

BUDDY’S presents Friday Bingo, hosted by the fabulous Jacklyn Dior. KIKI Houston, 2409 Grant St. 7 p.m.

Hoedown Country Night at KIKI

Break out your boots and head to KIKI Houston as they bring back the BRB feeling, along with some great tunes and country music videos on the HUGE screen! 9 p.m.

The Sweethearts of RuPaul’s Drag Race

South Beach Houston presents The Sweethearts of RuPaul’s Drag Race featuring Plane Jane (Season 16) and Gia Gunn (Season 6 and All-Stars 4). Hosted by Houston’s own Mistress Isabelle Brooks (Season 15). 810 Pacific St. 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Out at the Rodeo

Get ready to rodeo with pride at Out at the Rodeo! This inclusive event invites the LGBTQ community to gather at the iconic Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for an unforgettable day filled with thrilling rodeo events, and delicious food. Stick around for an electrifying performance by Lainey Wilson. Out at the Rodeo Meetup 1–8 p.m. Concert begins at 5 p.m. NRG Park.

Gaming 4 Good

Calling all gamers! Transcend Gaming presents Gaming 4 Good, a fundraiser benefitting Save Our Sisters United‘s Affirming Lives Initiative. Montrose Center, 4401 Branard St. 5 p.m.

Boot Scootin’ Saturday

The best night of country music is every Saturday at Neon Boots! Come out for Two-Steppin’, Line Dancing, and lots more. No cover before 7:30 p.m. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 5 p.m.

Spill The Tease is a theatrical dinner show featuring comedic, unusual, risqué, and choreographed burlesque performances. Join Cara Chérie, The Abby Cadabra, and Houston’s best performers for a burlesque supper club experience at Rich’s Houston. 202 Tuam St. Seating 7:00/Showtime 7:30

Pride Chorus Houston – Dream a Little Dream

Pride Chorus Houston invites you to “Dream a Little Dream.” Immerse yourself in a world of captivating musical nostalgia where they artfully reimagine timeless jazz standards blended with dreamy pop music. Unity of Houston, 2825 Hillcroft Ave. 8 p.m.

The Room Bar Singles Night

Head up to The Room Bar and Lounge in Spring for Singles Saturday featuring DJ Shawn and happy hour drink specials. 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Spring. Happy hour 2 – 8 p.m. DJ Shawn spins at 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

Sunday Karaoke at Barcode

Finish your Sunday funday at Barcode. Have a drink, sing a song, and get ready for Monday morning. 817 Fairview St. 11 p.m.

Ongoing:

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence, showcasing the artist’s new, monumental body of work, is on view at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Wiley, known for his official portrait of President Barack Obama, created this body of work against the background of the pandemic and the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. 5601 Main St. Through May 27, 2024.

Hayv Kahraman: The Foreign in Us

Experience the captivating work of Hayv Kahraman through more than 40 new paintings and drawings. At once beautiful and haunting, The Foreign in Us reflects Kahraman’s Iraqi-Kurdish heritage and her experience as a refugee. Free admission. Moody Center for the Arts, Rice University 6100 Main St. Through May 11, 2024.

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection

Holocaust Museum Houston hosts The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection, celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to the present day. 5401 Caroline St. Through June 23, 2024.

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, a charcoal and pastel mural by gay artist Marc Bauer currently on view at the Menil Drawing Institute, combines powerful imagery from art history with contemporary references to create a thought-provoking narrative. The artist recently returned for the first of two planned alterations to the work. 1533 Sul Ross St. Ongoing through August.

SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday, March 14

Bringin’ in the Green

One of LGBTQ Houston’s favorite and longest-running events, Bringin’ in the Green celebrates its

32nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party benefitting The Montrose Center. 2711 Yupon St. 5 p.m.

Sasha Colby: Stripped Tour

Sasha Colby is embarking on her Stripped Tour, and she’s bringing her first-ever solo show to Houston’s House of Blues. 1204 Caroline St. 8 p.m.

Friday, March 15

Out at the Ballet – Bespoke

Houston Ballet hosts Out at the Ballet for the current mixed-rep production, Bespoke. The LGBTQ reception includes an exclusive offer of 25% off select seats, along with a complimentary drink voucher and access to a reserved area before the show and during intermission. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20

Jimbo’s Drag Circus

Get ready for an evening of outrageous characters and adult humor as drag superstar and reigning champion of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Jimbo brings her world tour to Houston’s House of Blues. 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29

Madonna Celebration Tour

She’s back, and it’s time to celebrate! This is the pop icon’s first retrospective tour that looks back on her more than four decades of music.

Sunday, March 31

Bunnies on the Bayou 45

Bunnies on the Bayou celebrates the 45th year of its iconic Easter Sunday party in downtown Houston. Hosted by Blackberri, with opening DJ Marti Frieson and headliner Tracy Young. Fish Plaza, Wortham Theater Center. 1 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Houston Grand Opera – Pride Night for The Sound of Music

Houston Grand Opera presents Pride Night for their production of The Sound of Music. Audiences will enjoy a special performance from Pride Chorus Houston, themed cocktails and décor. Wortham Center. 7:30 p.m.

