“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Reigning Champ: Jimbo Promises Lots of Laughs… and Bologna

Drag superstar and reigning champion of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” Jimbo, is bringing her world tour to Houston’s House of Blues on Wednesday, March 20. Presented in partnership between Murray & Peter and House of Jimbo, “Jimbo’s Drag Circus” is sure to be a trip through the mind of the wacky and hilarious female impersonator.

“The “Drag Circus” is going to be me playing six different characters telling you a silly story. It’s going to take you on a wild ride,” she said. “My intention is to transport people and show people a really good time and make them laugh. It’s going to be awesome.”

As fans will remember, Jimbo presented a Casper the Friendly Ghost character during her run on “All Stars,” which featured the performer placing bologna on her body and tossing slices across the runway. For “Jimbo’s Drag Circus,” the character is resurrected. The storyline essentially starts with a who-done-it mystery when Jimbo’s bologna is stolen.

Jimbo shared her reasoning about why she is so fascinated with this mystery meat.

“I think it’s all about when you’re being told you can’t play with food. It’s kind of playing with those kinds of taboos in a funny kind of way with bologna,” she says. “Some people love bologna. Some people hate it. It’s kind of weird. It was something that I didn’t necessarily like as a kid, but I also kind of loved eating it in a weird way. It’s a confusing meat, and it’s also useful for all kinds of things. You can wear it as a hat, make it into a mask, throw it like a Frisbee, and slap it around. It’s multipurpose, but it’s also easily found.”

Jimbo has currently toured more than 20 countries and has never had an issue purchasing bologna in any of the countries to incorporate into the show. (Sorry, vegans!)

Casper introduces the plot at the beginning of the show, and with each new character, Jimbo inches closer to both absurdity as well as finally retrieving the missing meat. Other characters guests can expect to see include Joan Rivers and Shirley Temple, which the illusionist performed during the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fan-favorite challenge, “The Snatch Game.”

Having a show themed after a circus is entirely appropriate for Jimbo, as she modeled her personality after one of the main staples of circus acts: a clown.

“The inspiration behind the character of a Jimbo is I am a clown, and I am a drag performer,” she says. “I love making people laugh. I love fashion and costumes. Jimbo is a combination of a really cool look and fun, dynamic, surprising performances. I love connecting with my audience. That sums up my character: bouncy, fun, love, and a good time.”

Jimbo’s look has definitely turned heads. The visual of Jimbo is often associated with hyper-mammiferous assets. Partnered with her party girl-bordering-on-ditzy-but-also-deceivingly-smart personality, it’s a winning combination.

It’s also a look that we’ve been able to see plenty of. She first burst onto the scene with “RuPaul’s Drag Race Canada.” She then went on to compete in “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK versus The World” and experienced a shocking early elimination in the season when she was told to sashay away. Then, it was finally her special day when she competed on “Drag Race All Stars Season 8” and won the crown.

“I’s a dream come true. Obviously, as a performer and a drag queen and a competitor, you’re striving to win that crown. You’re striving to make it all the way through competition and to show your whole prepared package,” she says of her experience touring the world after her first two stints on television.

Those tours also set her up to win the All Star season. After all, the third time competing in the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchise is a charm.

“I was so grateful to have that experience as a performer and a costume designer and to take all of that stuff which I had put into my packages on “UK versus the World” and on Canada’s “Drag Race” …but then I was able to go on tour around the world and meet all kinds of new artists and designers and make money in order to have a full complete polished winning package [for “All Stars”] which takes a lot of collaboration. It takes a lot of money. It takes a lot of time. It takes a lot of resources, and I was so lucky to be able to keep upping my game, my drag, and my performance, and I was able to secure my crown and place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

“Jimbo’s Drag Circus” takes place Wednesday, March 20 at House of Blues, 1204 Caroline. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit houseofjimbo.com/en-us or dragfans.com/tour/jimbo-2024. Tickets start at $37.50 plus fees.

