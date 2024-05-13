Lauren Ashley Simmons Rally and Block Walk

70 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Dozens of supporters came out to support Lauren Ashley Simmons, Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus-endorsed candidate for Texas State Rep District 146. The day started with a rally held at the Texas State Employees Union HQ, followed by block walking with the candidate and special guests including Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett and other elected officials.

Simmons is running to replace outspokenly anti-trans State Representative Shawn Thierry. The two are currently in a runoff for the Democratic Party nomination. The runoff election is slated for May 28.

Comments