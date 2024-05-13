Photos

Lauren Ashley Simmons Rally and Block Walk

May 11, 2024

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartMay 13, 2024
Dozens of supporters came out to support Lauren Ashley Simmons, Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus-endorsed candidate for Texas State Rep District 146. The day started with a rally held at the Texas State Employees Union HQ, followed by block walking with the candidate and special guests including Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett and other elected officials.

Simmons is running to replace outspokenly anti-trans State Representative Shawn Thierry. The two are currently in a runoff for the Democratic Party nomination. The runoff election is slated for May 28.

Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine.
