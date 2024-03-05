Revving Up

Welcome to our annual Automotive Special, where we embark on a journey through the world of automobiles with a touch of flair. From rugged trucks to luxurious SUVs, the 2024 lineup showcases innovation and refinement, all with a hint of sophistication. In this edition, we explore the Ford Maverick, a compact truck that exudes confidence, perfect for those who dare to stand out. Then there is the luxurious embrace of the Lincoln Nautilus, where elegance meets performance in a symphony of design and technology. And not to be forgotten is the Toyota Tacoma, a rugged companion ready to conquer any terrain with its robust features.

2024 Ford Maverick

Introduced in 2022, the Maverick can be described as the compact truck that looks like a truck, drives like a truck, and feels like a truck. This utilitarian, competitively priced model offers excellent fuel economy, a reasonably sized cargo bed, impressive towing, and loads of available equipment to enhance towing and off-road capability. Ford offers the Maverick in the XL, XLT, and Lariat trim levels. The base engine is a 2.0-L four-cylinder, producing 250 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque, paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard and optional all-wheel drive is available. The second option is a 2.5L four-cylinder engine paired with a hybrid system to produce a combined 191 horsepower and 155 lb-ft of torque. This combination is only available in front-wheel drive mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission. Prices for the Maverick range from $25,410 to $39,945, depending on trim and options.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus

The all-new Nautilus for 2024 can be described as a sophisticated, bold, reimagined sanctuary that raises the comfort level to a whole new dimension. The experience begins when you step inside the luxurious cabin, and the digital experience envelops your senses with a 48-inch panoramic screen across the dashboard. It is paired with an 11.1-inch center-console touchscreen where the digital experience can be customized to enhance your moods and whims. All of this meets you at eye level, which allows you to focus on the road ahead. The Nautilus is offered in the Premier, Reserve, and Black Label trim levels, with prices ranging from $50,415 to $74, 250. With LED lighting across the front hood and in the back, the Nautilus is a beautiful midsize SUV. Power is offered with either the standard 2.0-L turbocharged engine producing 250 horsepower or the 2.0-L turbocharged hybrid engine producing 310 horsepower paired to a 100kW electric motor capable of achieving an EPA-estimated 30 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway.

2024 Toyota Tacoma

The fourth-generation all-new Tacoma is offered as a 2-door Xtra Cab or a 4-door Double Cab with a choice of a 5-foot or 6-foot cargo bed, and either rear-wheel or 4-wheel drive. Trim levels include SR, SR5, SR5 Prerunner, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and Limited. For 2024, the Toyota has improved mileage with the I-FORCE turbocharged 4-cylinder engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, producing 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. Prices will range from $31,500 to $52,100. Toyota did their homework and focused on improving the Tacoma across the board with design influences from the larger Toyota Tundra. What has evolved is a more modern and appealing truck that will compete with other brands. The lower trim levels are equipped with a 7-inch instrumentation panel and an 8-inch touchscreen info-tainment display. The upper trim levels are offered with a larger 12.3-inch instrument panel and 14-inch info-tainment touchscreen. Toyota has done a good job with improving this ever-popular truck.

