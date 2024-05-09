Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, May 9 – 12

Thursday, May 9

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj brings her Pink Friday 2 World Tour to Toyota Center. With special guest Monica. 1510 Polk St. 7 p.m.

Steak Night at Pearl

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for drag bingo and dildo races. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Friday Bingo!

BUDDY’S presents Friday Bingo, hosted by the fabulous Jacklyn Dior. KIKI Houston, 2409 Grant St. 7 p.m.

Laugh Track

Michael’s Outpost‘s Laugh Track moves to Thursdays, with host Carmina Vavra alongside resident cast members Dynasty Banks and Blackberri as well as special guests Preston Steamed and Miss Majors. 1419 Richmond Ave. 9 p.m.

Friday, May 10

An Estate of Grace Sale

Shop with a purpose and own a piece of Houston history during “An Estate of Grace Sale”, featuring items from the estate of the late Houston real estate icon Martha Turner, namesake of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. The sale takes place Friday and Saturday. Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. Friday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Argentine Tango at Neon Boots

Come out to Neon Boots and learn Argentine Tango every Friday in May. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

18th Annual Empty Bowls Houston

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft hosts the 18th edition of Empty Bowls Houston benefitting the Houston Food Bank. Check out our coverage of one of the participating artists here. 4848 Main St. 10 a.m.

Houston Art Bike Parade & Festival

The Houston Art Bike Parade & Festival is a day-long arts and culture celebration that brings together community members and youth programs from across the city. MacGregor Park, 5225 Calhoun Rd. 10 a.m.

Montrose Makers Art Market

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and enjoy a beverage while supporting local artists. Presented by Crystal Murley Art. 617 Fairview St. 11 a.m.

Houston Grand Opera – Pride Night for The Sound of Music

Houston Grand Opera presents Pride Night for their production of The Sound of Music. Audiences will enjoy a special performance from Pride Chorus Houston, themed cocktails and décor. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 7:30 p.m.

Hoedown Country Night at KIKI

Break out your boots and head to KIKI Houston as they bring back the BRB feeling, along with some great tunes and country music videos on the HUGE screen! 9 p.m.

Roomers Drag Show

Drag superstar Blackberri hosts The Roomers Drag Show featuring Mackinsey Scales, Mari Jane, Luna of the Lilies, Everly Rose, and Petty Brooks. Stick around for a meet and greet after the show! 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Spring. 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 12

Mother’s Day Walk: Nature & Nurture at Houston Botanic Garden

Houston Botanic Garden hosts the inaugural Mother’s Day Walk: Nature & Nurture for a Cause, a one-of-a kind walk and wellness day. The experience is designed to help moms and family members of all ages unwind, be inspired, connect, and have fun. 1 Botanic Ln. 10 a.m.

Sunday Service Drag Brunch

Blackberri hosts Sunday Service Drag Brunch at Rich’s Houston featuring a rotating weekly cast. Shows/seatings at 11 AM, 1 PM, and 3 PM. 202 Tuam St.

KIKI Sunday Karaoke

Get ready to unleash your inner superstar as you take the stage at KIKI Houston and sing your heart out. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or a first-timer, host Phoebe Seymour will make sure you have a blast. 2409 Grant St. 10 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday, May 16

Night of Broadway Stars

Join Covenant House Texas for a night of musical theater favorites performed by Broadway’s finest stars. All proceeds benefit Texas youth experiencing homelessness. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

UH Red Dinner Gala

The University of Houston LGBTQ Alumni Association hosts its annual Red Dinner gala. This year, UH was forced to disband its LGBTQ+ Resource Center, which provided resources, guidance, and communication to LGBTQ+ students and allies. Funds raised from this event will ensure the ongoing existence of the UH Emergency Crisis Aid and LGBTQ+ Academic Scholarship. UH Athletic/Alumni Center. 6 p.m.

May 28 – June 1

Barnstorm Dance Fest

Barnstorm showcases the vibrancy of dance in Houston and provides audiences with an exciting sampling of dance genres in three unique programs. MATCH. Show times vary.

Friday, June 28

Rainbow on the Green

Discovery Green’s annual family-friendly Pride celebration returns to the park with an evening of performances by Houston’s own Z’maji Glamouratti and the Lone Star Discoteq, and your favorite popstar impersonators. 1500 McKinney St. 7 p.m.

Ongoing:

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence, showcasing the artist’s new, monumental body of work, is on view at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Wiley, known for his official portrait of President Barack Obama, created this body of work against the background of the pandemic and the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. Read more about the exhibition. 5601 Main St. Through May 27, 2024.

Hayv Kahraman: The Foreign in Us

Experience the captivating work of Hayv Kahraman through more than 40 new paintings and drawings. At once beautiful and haunting, The Foreign in Us reflects Kahraman’s Iraqi-Kurdish heritage and her experience as a refugee. Free admission. Moody Center for the Arts, Rice University 6100 Main St. Through May 11, 2024.

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection

Holocaust Museum Houston hosts The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection, celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to the present day. 5401 Caroline St. Through June 23, 2024.

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, a charcoal and pastel mural by gay artist Marc Bauer currently on view at the Menil Drawing Institute, combines powerful imagery from art history with contemporary references to create a thought-provoking narrative. The artist recently returned for the final planned alteration to the work. Read more about the Marc Bauer. 1533 Sul Ross St. Ongoing through August.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.

