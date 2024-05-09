Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus Slams Representative Thierry’s Anti-trans Rhetoric

The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus has issued a strong condemnation against State Representative Shawn Thierry for her use of anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric in the House District 146 race. The Caucus criticized Thierry for perpetuating harmful stereotypes and inciting violence against the LGBTQ+ community.

Thierry has been accused of intensifying her anti-trans statements, notably on a podcast where she alleged that her opponent, Lauren Ashley Simmons, supports “genital mutilation” of children through gender-affirming care. Additionally, signs in the district proclaiming “no castration of Black boys” and “no sterilization of Black girls” have been linked to her campaign tactics, which the Caucus describes as fear-mongering and damaging.

The Caucus refuted these claims, highlighting that gender-affirming care is a comprehensive treatment backed by major medical associations and is crucial for the well-being of trans youth. “Gender-affirming care is not ‘genital mutilation,'” the Caucus stated, emphasizing that such care includes a range of supportive measures from therapy to medical interventions, all undertaken with parental and medical consent.

Amid these controversies, the Caucus reaffirms its support for Simmons, describing her as a proactive advocate for inclusivity and community-centered leadership. Simmons, a labor organizer, has been praised for her commitment to factual discourse over misinformation and fear.

Joëlle Espeut, a trans board member of the Caucus, expressed her concern over the ongoing attacks: “This aggressive and incessant targeting is merely a reflection of blatant bigotry and hatred, as well as dangerous, misinformed ‘opinions’,” she said. Espeut called for a united stance against Thierry’s rhetoric and voiced strong support for Simmons, championing her as a candidate “for all people.”

The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus, established in 1975, stands as the South’s oldest civil rights organization focused exclusively on LGBTQ+ equality, making it a prominent voice in the region for the rights of gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender individuals.