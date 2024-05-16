Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, May 16 – 19

Thursday, May 16

Night of Broadway Stars

Join Covenant House Texas for a night of musical theater favorites performed by Broadway’s finest stars. All proceeds benefit Texas youth experiencing homelessness. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 6 p.m.

Craft Your Pride!

Tony’s Place hosts Craft Your Pride, a free, drop-in art program for all LGBTQ+ youth between the ages of 14-25. 1429 Hawthorne St. 6 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George and get some red hot meat. They will plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 17

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Watch Party

Join JR’s Houston and host Reign LaRue for a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 viewing party. 808 Pacific St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic

Do you need to get your ID and other documents updated? Volunteer attorneys with the Trans Legal Aid Clinic will assist you in preparing the documents needed to update your name and/or gender marker on your identifying documents (driver’s license, passport, birth certificate, etc.). Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 11 a.m.

King Kelzz Dance Class

Come out to Pearl Bar for a Hip-Hop/RNB dance lesson with King Kelzz. 4216 Washington Ave. 3 p.m.

MSLA Pageant 2024

Montrose Softball League Association presents MSLA Pageant 2024: A Night of Elegance, a fundraiser benefitting Tony’s Place and The Children’s Center, Inc. South Beach Houston, 810 Pacific St. 5 p.m.

Boot Scootin’ Saturday

The best night of country music is every Saturday at Neon Boots! Come out for Two-Steppin’, Line Dancing, and lots more. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 5 p.m.

UH Red Dinner Gala

The University of Houston LGBTQ Alumni Association hosts its annual Red Dinner gala. This year, UH was forced to disband its LGBTQ+ Resource Center, which provided resources, guidance, and communication to LGBTQ+ students and allies. Funds raised from this event will ensure the ongoing existence of the UH Emergency Crisis Aid and LGBTQ+ Academic Scholarship. UH Athletic/Alumni Center. 6 p.m.

Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer

Interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite transforms the Museum of Fine Arts Houston‘s Cullinan Hall with A Metta Prayer. The installation fuses choreography, video, animation, lighting, and music to reimagine a kaleidoscopic, computer-generated world. The artist preforms live on opening night. Through November 10. 1001 Bissonnet St. 6 p.m.

Houston Gaymers Main Meetup/15th Anniversary Celebration

The Houston Gaymers celebrate their 15th anniversary with the monthly meetup at Buddy’s. Make new friends while playing some of your favorite games! Every major system is represented with new fresh titles updated each month. 2409 Grant St. 6 p.m.

Michael’s Outpost presents Eye Cons

Michael’s Outpost presents Eye Cons, Houston’s longest-running celebrity impersonation show, hosted by Hu’NEE B. 1419 Richmond Ave. 7:30 p.m.

FLUX Masquerade Ball

FLUX Houston hosts a Masquerade Ball at Maceo’s with host Chevelle Brooks and music by gndrbndr. FLUX Houston is dedicated to serving Houston’s transgender community, and this event will be filled with great music, great food, and fellowship. The event is free with RSVP. 4637 Dagg Rd. 8 p.m.

Spill The Tease is a theatrical dinner show featuring comedic, unusual, risqué, and choreographed burlesque performances. Join Cara Chérie, The Abby Cadabra, and Houston’s best performers for a burlesque supper club experience at Rich’s Houston. 202 Tuam St. 8 p.m. IML Sendoff Party

Join the Houston Misfits in wishing Mr. Firedancer 2022, Kevin Hamby, a big “GOOD LUCK” at the International Mr. Leather Contest in Chicago. BUDDY’S. 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

ACCT Cornerstone Brunch

Access Care of Coastal Texas celebrates its past and present, and look toward the future. Tickets include brunch buffet, open bar with beer, wine, champagne and a Bloody Mary Bar. Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. 12 p.m.

Houston’s Victory Sunday

Join the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund for the first Houston Victory Funday! Supporters will hear from Mayor Whitmire, Victory Fund President and CEO, former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, and Houston City Councilman Mario Castillo. The Revaire, 7122 Old Katy Rd. 2 p.m.

PFLAG-Houston Family Picnic

Join PFLAG-Houston for a family-friendly picnic at Memorial Park. The group will meet at Picnic Area 1 near the new East Kinder Land Bridge (look for the pride flags). 2 p.m.

May Menstrual Supply Distribution

The Feminist Work Group meets at the Montrose Center to pack and then distribute menstrual supplies to people experiencing homelessness in the downtown area. 4 p.m.

Sunday Karaoke at the Room Bar

DJ Shawn hosts Sunday Funday Karaoke at the Room Bar in Spring. Sign up to sing your favorite tunes and enjoy drink specials all night long! 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Ste 148, Spring, TX. 9 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

May 28 – June 1

Barnstorm Dance Fest

Barnstorm showcases the vibrancy of dance in Houston and provides audiences with an exciting sampling of dance genres in three unique programs. MATCH. Show times vary.

Friday, May 31

Skate Sober Family and Friends Night

RESCHEDULED: Join Pride Houston 365 at Lockwood Skating Palace for an evening of old school tunes and classic roller skating! No alcohol, no drama… just some R&B and good vibes! 3323 E Lockwood Dr. 5 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Rainbow on the Green

Discovery Green’s annual family-friendly Pride celebration returns to the park with an evening of performances by Houston’s own Z’maji Glamouratti and the Lone Star Discoteq, and your favorite popstar impersonators. 1500 McKinney St. 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 30

Out@TUTS – Disney’s Newsies

After the May 30 performance of Disney’s Newsies, Theatre Under the Stars presents its Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music. Use the promo code OUT@TUTS and get 25% off your tickets. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

Ongoing:

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence, showcasing the artist’s new, monumental body of work, is on view at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Wiley, known for his official portrait of President Barack Obama, created this body of work against the background of the pandemic and the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. Read more about the exhibition. 5601 Main St. Through May 27, 2024.

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection

Holocaust Museum Houston hosts The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection, celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to the present day. 5401 Caroline St. Through June 23, 2024.

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, a charcoal and pastel mural by gay artist Marc Bauer currently on view at the Menil Drawing Institute, combines powerful imagery from art history with contemporary references to create a thought-provoking narrative. The artist recently returned for the final planned alteration to the work. Read more about the Marc Bauer. 1533 Sul Ross St. Ongoing through August.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.

