Historic Victory: Molly Cook becomes first openly LGBTQ+ member in Texas Senate

In a groundbreaking victory, Molly Cook secured a historic win in the special election for District 15 in the Texas Senate, becoming the first openly LGBTQ+ member to serve in the upper chamber. Reflecting on her success, Cook expressed profound gratitude, stating, “It is the honor of my life that the people of District 15 have chosen me as their next State Senator.”

Cook acknowledged the pivotal role of grassroots support in her campaign: “Tonight’s results show that Harris County voters are ready to send an ER nurse and grassroots organizer to fight for them in Austin. This victory would not be possible without the thousands of volunteers, donors, and supporters who powered my campaign from the very beginning—I could not be more grateful for their support.”

Annise Parker, president & CEO of LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, emphasized the significance of Cook’s win. “For too long, the LGBTQ+ community has been the punching bag of bigots in the Texas Senate. Now, they’ll have an out LGBTQ+ peer as their colleague who will look them in the eye and make them see the Texans they’re hurting.”

Parker expressed confidence in Cook’s ability to be a powerful voice for LGBTQ Texans and to advocate for the needs of all her constituents in District 15, including herself. She pledged full support for Cook’s campaign leading up to the May 28th primary runoff election, emphasizing the cause of equality.

With Cook’s victory, District 15 gained not only its first LGBTQ+ state senator but also a staunch advocate for crucial issues such as abortion rights, LGBTQ+ freedoms, and gun safety. As Cook prepares to assume her role in the Texas Senate, her historic win signals a new era of representation and inclusivity in state politics.

