Thousands of LGBTQ Leaders Sign Letter in Support of Vice President Kamala Harris

34 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

In a powerful display of unity, thousands of leaders, celebrities, and influencers have released a letter announcing their support for Vice President Kamala Harris’s bid for the White House. Among the signatories are high-profile celebrities such as George Takei, Sophia Bush, Ashlyn Harris, Wilson Cruz, Brian Michael Smith, Colman Domingo, Raven-Symoné, and Frankie Grande. They are joined by United States Senator Tammy Baldwin, Congresspeople Ritchie Torres, Mark Takano, and Becca Balint, Delaware State Senator Sarah McBride, and prominent community leaders Jim Obergefell and Judy Shepard. Together, these leaders represent millions of LGBTQ and allied constituents and followers across the nation, marking a significant coalescence around Harris, who, if elected, would become the most pro-equality President in American history.

The announcement also included plans for a nationwide “Out for Harris LGBTQ+ Unity Call” on Thursday, July 25 at 9:00 PM ET via Zoom. LGBTQ community members and allies are encouraged to sign the letter and participate in the Unity Call to show their support for Harris.

Kelley Robinson, President of the Human Rights Campaign, expressed the collective sentiment of the LGBTQ community, stating, “The community is sending a message loud and clear: we are united in support of the experienced, tough, pro-equality Vice President Kamala Harris and will do everything it takes to defeat Donald Trump and JD Vance. The hope and energy we are feeling right now is real. We have the opportunity to not simply vote against the Trump Project 2025 agenda for America in November. We have the opportunity to vote for the future we want. A future where each of us is treated with the dignity and respect we deserve. A future that is safer and better for everyone. A future with equality and freedom for all. For decades, Vice President Kamala Harris has dedicated her life to working toward this future for America, fighting hate crimes, supporting LGBTQ+ families, and advancing justice for all. That future is possible when we show up for our pro-equality champion Kamala Harris.”

Vice President Harris has indeed been a steadfast advocate for equality throughout her career. Her journey began in 2004 when she was elected as San Francisco District Attorney, where she established a hate crimes unit to investigate and prosecute anti-LGBTQ violence. In 2006, Harris organized a groundbreaking conference in California that brought together over 100 officials from across the U.S. to discuss strategies to end the use of the gay and transgender panic defense. Her commitment to LGBTQ rights was further demonstrated in 2010 when she won her bid for California Attorney General. During her tenure, she refused to defend Proposition 8, a ballot measure that banned same-sex marriage in California, and officiated some of the first same-sex marriages in the nation after the ban was lifted. In 2014, California became the first state to ban the gay and transgender panic defense in law, a milestone Harris played a key role in achieving. In 2018, she continued her advocacy by introducing a bill to prohibit the practice nationally.

As a U.S. Senator, Harris cosponsored the Equality Act, defended access to healthcare under the Affordable Care Act, and frequently spoke out against violence targeting trans women of color. Her record as Vice President has been equally impressive. The Biden-Harris Administration is widely regarded as the most pro-equality administration in history. Since their inauguration in 2021, they have taken significant steps to advance LGBTQ equality. In 2022, President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law, a landmark piece of legislation that codified federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. The administration has also issued new rules to protect LGBTQ youth from discrimination and harassment in schools, ensure LGBTQ youth are safeguarded in the foster care system, and protect LGBTQ patients from discrimination in healthcare. Additionally, they have appointed a record number of over 200 LGBTQ individuals across various levels of government and nominated several LGBTQ judges.

The letter of support for Vice President Harris was organized by several leading LGBTQ organizations, including the Advocate for Transgender Equality, Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club, Equality California, the Human Rights Campaign, LGBTQ Victory Fund, LPAC, and the National LGBTQ Task Force. The letter highlights the strength of the LGBTQ voting bloc, noting that there are almost 20 million LGBTQ voters in the nation, including in key battleground states. When combined with allies who support pro-equality candidates, the number of Equality Voters swells to 75 million. The letter underscores the importance of each vote and calls for unity in supporting Harris’s historic campaign.

This unprecedented show of support from such a diverse and influential group underscores the critical importance of the upcoming election and the significant impact it will have on the future of LGBTQ rights and equality in America. As the campaign progresses, the united front presented by these leaders and their millions of followers will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the outcome and advancing the cause of equality for all.

The full letter is available here.