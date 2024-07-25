Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, July 25 – 28

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, July 25

Queensbury Theatre – The Wizard of Oz

Queensbury Theatre presents a reimagined production of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. Through Sunday. 12777 Queensbury Lane. Performance times vary.

Drag Bingo at Eureka Heights

Join Miss Gay America 2024 Dessie Love-Blake at Eureka Heights for Drag Bingo. Free to play, and daubers can be purchased for $2. 941 W 18th St. 7 p.m.

Heavy Hitters Pride Black Renaissance Weekend

Heavy Hitters Pride presents a full weekend of activities, with sessions of the H.E.A.V.Y. Empowerment Summit each day. The first day’s highlight is the Fade to Black Party at Sharespace Preston, 2203 Preston St. 10 p.m.

Friday, July 26

Heavy Hitters Pride “The Blackout”

Heavy Hitters Pride present “The Blackout,” part of Black Renaissance Weekend. With emcees Rio Kane and Teanna McIntosh and beats by DJ Mookie. Club Crystal, 6680 SW Fwy. 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

A Vibe Called Rest Fest

In honor of BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month, The T.R.U.T.H. Project presents A Vibe Called Rest Fest, featuring sessions with mental health, reiki, and yoga practitioners and other wellness experts. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 11 a.m.

Houston Gaymers 15th Birthday Celebration Main Meetup

The Houston Gaymers celebrate their 15th birthday with a quinceañera party at Ripcord Houston. The monthly Main Meetup is a great opportunity to make new friends while playing some of your favorite games. 715 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

Misfits Pool Party

Misfits Houston head to Galveston, where they’re hosting a pool party at Robert’s Lafitte Lagoon Bar. 2501 Avenue Q, Galveston. 6 p.m.

Houston Leather Family Title Contest

Break out your gear and join Houston TX Leather Productions for the annual contest to sash a new Mr Houston Leather, Ms Houston Leather, and Bayou City Bootblack. Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church, 2025 W 11th St. 7 p.m.

Spill The Tease is a theatrical dinner show featuring comedic, unusual, risqué, and choreographed burlesque performances. Join Cara Chérie, The Abby Cadabra, and Houston’s best performers for a burlesque supper club experience at Rich’s Houston. 202 Tuam St. 8 p.m. Heavy Hitters Pride – The Xperience

Heavy Hitters Pride Weekend continues with The Xperience, a leather, lace, and mesh party. Westwind Ballroom, Hilton Houston Westchase. 9999 Westheimer Rd. 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

Self-Defense Class

Third Ward Jiu-Jitsu offers a free LGBTQ community self-defense class teaching the fundamentals of jiu-jitsu, a martial art suitable for all body types. The event is free, but donations are welcomed. 11:30 a.m.

Noir Opulence – The All Black Brunch

Heavy Hitters Pride Weekend winds down with Noir Opulence – The All Black Brunch featuring performances by Patrice Dominique and music by DJ Rudeboy. Hilton Houston Westchase. 12 p.m.

USWNT vs Germany Olympics Watch Party

Calling all soccer fans! Space City Pride FC and Pearl Bar host a watch party for the US Women’s National Team’s opening match against Germany. 4216 Washington Ave. 2 p.m.

Trans Woman Liberation Launch Party

Trans Woman Liberation, a new initiative to help the transfeminine community thrive, hosts its official launch party at The Montrose Center. Dinner and drinks provided. 401 Branard St. 4 p.m.

PWA Holiday Charities Christmas in July Show

PWA Holiday Charities hosts its annual Christmas in July Show at Neon Boots. This year’s theme is Pure Imagination: An Evening at Wonka’s” and features live and silent auctions. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 5 p.m.

Barcode presents Preston’s Cabinet of Curiousity

Preston Steamed hosts an alternative drag showcase featuring Opalia Sinn, Vincent Van Gogh Go, Omni Neez, and Medusa Rose. Barcode, 817 Fairview St. 8 p.m.

Ongoing:

Island ETC – Head over Heels

East-End Theatre Company presents Head over Heels, a new musical featuring songs by the Go-Go’s. Through August 17. 2317 Mechanic St, Galveston. Show times vary.

“Beach Bodies”

Galveston Arts Center hosts a group show, “Beach Bodies,” with works by Cody Ledvina, Liz Rodda, and Xavier Schipani. Through September 29. 2127 Strand, Galveston. 6 p.m.

At the MFAH: Raqib Shaw: Ballads of East and West

In his luminous paintings, Raqib Shaw blends Eastern and Western influences to create mesmerizing works of art that merge fable, history, and autobiography. Through September 2. Museum of Fine Art Houston, Audrey Jones Beck Building 5601 Main St.

At the MFAH: Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer

Interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite transforms the Museum of Fine Arts Houston‘s Cullinan Hall with A Metta Prayer. The installation fuses choreography, video, animation, lighting, and music to reimagine a kaleidoscopic, computer-generated world. Through November 10. 1001 Bissonnet St.

At the Menil Drawing Institute: RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, a charcoal and pastel mural by gay artist Marc Bauer currently on view at the Menil Drawing Institute, combines powerful imagery from art history with contemporary references to create a thought-provoking narrative. The artist recently returned for the final planned alteration to the work. Read more about the Marc Bauer. 1533 Sul Ross St. Ongoing through August.

SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday, August 1

Queer Teen Night at CAMH

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston and the CAMH Teen Council present Queer Teen Night, featuring tarot readings, a raffle, free food, and an open playlist. The event is free and open to all LGBTQ teens and allies, ages 14+. 5216 Montrose Blvd. 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 3/Sunday, August 4

Houston International Origami & Arts Festival

This free event celebrates Origami, the art of paper folding, with demonstrations and workshops. There will also be a kung fu performance and dragon and lion dances. Check out our profile of festival founder Te Jui (Kyle) Fu. PlazAmericas, 7500 Bellaire Blvd. 10 a.m.

Sunday, August 11

Fort Bend County Pride Festival 2024

Come celebrate as Fort Bend County Pride celebrates its inaugural Pride Festival. Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 TX-36 S, Rosenberg. 2 p.m.

Friday, August 16

Mister & Miss Pride Galveston Pageant

Pride Galveston presents the 2024 Mister and Miss Pride Galveston pageant at Island Time Beach Bar, 3102 Seawall Blvd. 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

Pride Galveston Beach Bash

Grab your flag and towel and head down to Pride Galveston’s Beach Bash! Enjoy live DJs, snacks, and free goodies. Rain or shine! R.A. Apfel Beach Park, Galveston. 10 a.m.

Sunday, September 8

15th Annual Equality Brunch

Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus presents the 15th annual Equality Brunch at the Post Oak Hotel. 1600 West Loop South. 11 a.m.