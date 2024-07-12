Le Cirque du Mint Julep: A Glitter and Glam Carnival to Support Legacy Community Health

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Step right up and join the celebration! The 22nd annual Mint Julep, presented by Legacy Community Health and Quest Diagnostics, is set to dazzle and delight like never before! This year’s theme, “Le Cirque du Mint Julep: A Glitter and Glam Carnival,” promises an unforgettable afternoon of captivating performances and spectacular sights.

Mint Julep—known for its vibrant creativity and joyous atmosphere—is a beloved tradition in Houston’s social scene, and OutSmart is once again proud to be the media sponsor. This year’s event will shine even brighter as Legacy honors Tony Bravo and Richard Werner, former Mint Julep chairpersons and long-time champions of Legacy’s mission. Their dedication has been instrumental in driving healthy change and supporting Legacy’s impactful initiatives.

Legacy Community Health’s nearly 40-year commitment to combating HIV/AIDS is truly remarkable. From its origins as the Montrose Clinic in 1978 to becoming a nationally recognized leader in HIV/AIDS testing, prevention, and treatment, Legacy has transformed countless lives. The numbers speak volumes: thousands receive treatment and care annually, and tens of thousands undergo HIV testing thanks to Legacy’s unwavering efforts.

Supporting the Mint Julep event means more than just enjoying a fantastic celebration; it’s about making a real difference in the lives of those affected by HIV/AIDS. Every sponsorship and donation helps sustain Legacy’s essential HIV services and programs, ensuring that individuals receive the care and support they need to thrive.

This year’s Mint Julep promises an experience like no other. Get ready for a lineup of awe-inspiring performances that will leave you breathless! From acrobats soaring through the air to mesmerizing jugglers, talented musicians, and dazzling dancers, the carnival atmosphere will enchant and entertain. With the glitter and glam theme, prepare to be swept off your feet in a whirlwind of elegance and excitement.

There are many ways to get involved and support Mint Julep. Sponsorship opportunities offer businesses and individuals a chance to contribute to Legacy’s mission while gaining recognition and exposure. Every donation, no matter the size, plays a crucial role in supporting Legacy’s vital programs.

To learn more about Legacy Community Health’s services, visit their website at Legacy Community Health.

Le Cirque du Mint Julep is set to be a glittering and glamorous extravaganza that blends entertainment with a powerful cause. By supporting this event, you’re helping Legacy Community Health continue its vital work in the fight against HIV/AIDS. Save the date, gather your friends, and get ready for an afternoon of wonder and joy.

What: Le Cirque de Mint Julep, presented by Legacy Community Health and Quest Diagnostics

When: Sunday, July 21 2:30 p.m.

Where: Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas Ave.

Info: tinyurl.com/4u7pufd8