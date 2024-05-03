Photos
The Normal Anomaly’s Project Liberate Graduation
April 27, 2024
The Normal Anomaly‘s Project Liberate concluded its 6-month leadership development program with a grand graduation ceremony on April 27th. This event marked the culmination of three years of dedicated effort, witnessing the successful completion of nearly fifty Black, Queer entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders. Throughout the program, participants were equipped with essential tools, resources, and guidance, emphasizing economic justice and sustainability. Held at MATCH – Midtown, the ceremony celebrated the graduates’ achievements and the profound impact of their businesses on the community. With close to 44 graduates already making waves, Project Liberate continues to foster a vibrant community of changemakers.
Photos by Jonathan Scroggins @eatexposure
