Houston’s Black Queer Community Unites for Hurricane Beryl Relief

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

In the wake of Hurricane Beryl, communities across Houston are coming together to support one another. Among these efforts, the Black, Queer community is stepping up in a significant way. The Normal Anomaly Initiative, a leading advocacy organization that amplifies Black, Queer+ voices, is teaming up with The Paris Effect to host a Hurricane Beryl Recovery Benefit Show. This event aims to provide much-needed aid to Houston residents affected by the storm, with all proceeds and donations going to the Montrose Center’s LGBTQIA+ Fund and Allies in Hope’s Stone Soup Food Pantry.

Ian L. Haddock, Founder and Executive Director of The Normal Anomaly Initiative, spoke about the event’s significance. “The Black, Queer community has always been a beacon of resilience and strength. By coming together, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of our fellow Houstonians affected by Hurricane Beryl. Our superpower lies in our ability to bring together community, create safe spaces and joy in the most trying of times, and transform that into collective action. Our hearts go out to all who have been impacted by this disaster.”

Haddock’s words resonate deeply with the spirit of the event. In times of crisis, the power of community becomes even more evident. This benefit show is not just about raising funds; it’s about showcasing the unity and resilience of Houston’s Black, Queer community. It’s a celebration of their strength and their commitment to supporting one another through thick and thin.

The Show:

The evening will be hosted by the fabulous Alexyeus Paris and will feature an incredible lineup of talent including Joelle Espeut, Sir Wesleigh Black, Sasha Moore, Chelsea Lauren, Valencia Munro, Brutas DeWayne, and Chloe T. Ross. Additional performers are also welcome to showcase their talent. Interested individuals can DM The Normal Anomaly to secure a spot.

The Beneficiaries:

Montrose Center’s LGBTQIA+ Fund: A vital resource for the LGBTQIA+ community in Houston, providing essential services and support.

A vital resource for the LGBTQIA+ community in Houston, providing essential services and support. Allies in Hope’s Stone Soup Food Pantry: An organization dedicated to ensuring that those in need have access to food and other necessities.

Both organizations play crucial roles in the community, and the funds raised from the benefit show will directly aid their efforts in providing relief to those affected by Hurricane Beryl.

By attending the Hurricane Beryl Recovery Benefit Show, you’re not only in for a night of spectacular performances but also contributing to a cause that directly impacts the lives of many Houstonians. It’s an opportunity to witness the incredible talent within the Black, Queer community while standing in solidarity with those in need.

Can’t make it to the event? You can still contribute by donating to the Montrose Center’s LGBTQIA+ Fund and Allies in Hope’s Stone Soup Food Pantry. Every bit helps in rebuilding and supporting our community.

The Hurricane Beryl Recovery Benefit Show is more than just an event—it’s a testament to the power of community and the unwavering spirit of Houston’s Black, Queer population. Join us to stand strong with Houston and make a difference. Together, we can turn resilience into action and hope into reality.

What: Hurricane Beryl Recovery Benefit Show

When: Thursday, July 18

Where: Play at KIKI’s, 2409 Grant St.

Info: tinyurl.com/bdh47uxm