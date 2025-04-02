Beloved Queer Bar Star Sailor Closes, Leaves Lasting Houston Legacy

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

When we chose to spotlight Houston’s beloved queer-owned eatery and bar Star Sailor in our April issue, we never could have predicted that founder Marin Slanina (she/they) would be announcing Star Sailor’s closing at the end of March. For four years, the Heights hot spot has been more than just a place to grab a burger and a drink. It has truly been a sanctuary for Houston-area LGBTQ individuals and their allies. A fully queer, bi, and trans-staffed business, Star Sailor cultivated an atmosphere of inclusivity and warmth, earning accolades that included LGBTQ+ Business of the Year from the LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce and multiple recognitions in OutSmart’s 2024 Gayest & Greatest Awards.

Despite its impact, the reality of running a small business in a challenging economy has caught up with Slanina and her award-winning team. “We actually found out yesterday that we are going to be closing this location,” Slanina shared, with tears in her eyes and the weight of the news evident. “But I do think it would be impactful to talk about why spaces like this are so important, and why we need to protect them.”

From day one, Slanina set out to build an all-inclusive safe space. Star Sailor was never just intended for Houston’s queer community, but for every person in need of a place to belong. “That was the mission from the beginning,” she explains. “I didn’t really identify the queer piece of myself with the business until it started unfolding naturally—through how we described ourselves, the vendors and artisans we worked with, and even the way we talked about our food.”

That philosophy was apparent in everything Star Sailor did, from their gender-neutral bathrooms marked with playful icons like Baby Yoda and a mermaid to their diverse menu which catered to various dietary preferences. “It was something I immediately knew was a problem that needed to be solved,” Slanina says, “and Star Sailor was that solution.”

Star Sailor’s heart wasn’t their playful and approachable menu, though. It was their staff. Slanina intentionally fostered a respectful yet fun work environment where employees were given the freedom and opportunity to thrive. “A huge piece of opening this space for me was creating a workspace for people who might not fit into traditional work environments,” she explains. “Yes, we have policies, procedures, and handbooks, but there’s also a human element to it. You can’t expect everyone to fit into a rigid structure and still perform well under pressure.”

That ethos didn’t go unnoticed, as last year’s Gayest & Greatest Awards recognition proved. “That was probably the biggest honor for me,” Slanina admits. “It showed that our team felt safe enough to be themselves, and because of that, they were able to extend that warmth and care to every guest who walked through our doors.”

While inclusivity was Star Sailor’s bedrock, the food and drinks definitely kept people coming back. “We started with the Smash Burger on day one,” Slanina says. “It’s a niche style of burger that everyone can get behind. You can build it up to be massive or keep it simple. It’s just really approachable, fast, and done really well.”

“We created an all-inclusive menu,” she adds. “Just like we made an all-inclusive space. We made sure the menu had something for everyone, whether you drink alcohol, don’t drink alcohol, love caffeine, or just want something sweet.”

The decision to close Star Sailor wasn’t an easy one for Slanina. “Bottom line, we ran out of money and ran out of time. We got hit really hard last year. The building’s plumbing is a nightmare. Any time we got busy, the toilets would flood. And then there were the weather-related setbacks. We just couldn’t make up for it.”

Still, Slanina remains hopeful that her experience will serve as a much-needed and very loud call to action. “Hopefully, this can be a wake-up call for our community to be a little more mindful about where we spend our time and money,” she asserts. “We lost a space, but that doesn’t mean we have to keep losing them.”

Luckily for Houston, Slanina isn’t planning to walk away from her work in the hospitality industry. “My hope is to continue offering my skills to help create more spaces like this,” she says. “I hope to work with restaurants and bars that have the resources, and help them foster environments that are inclusive, safe, and welcoming.”

Though Star Sailor’s doors are now closed, its impact remains—as does Slanina’s mission of creating spaces where everyone belongs. Star Sailor deeply resonated with Houston’s LGBTQ and foodie communities, so while this chapter may be ending, the spirit of Star Sailor is sure to live on.

For those wanting to stay in touch, support Slanina’s future ventures, or discuss partnership or mentorship opportunities, she asks that you reach out to her via Star Sailor’s Instagram: @star_sailor_htx or by email at [email protected]. Both will remain active, as she is passionate about helping others create truly inclusive restaurants and bars.

“This is just the beginning,” Slanina emphasizes. “I’m hopeful that our community will learn from this and rally behind the places that matter.”