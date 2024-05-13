Out for Education Scholarship Award Ceremony

Out for Education hosted its Scholarship Award Ceremony, during which nearly 20 organizations, non-profit foundations, and individuals presented checks to dozens of LGBTQ students from across the Houston area.

Out for Education, one of the nation’s largest funders of scholarships for LGBTQ students, has been investing in the future of Houston’s LGBTQ community since 1999. In that time, they’ve provided over $2 million in scholarship funding.

