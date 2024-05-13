Photos

Out for Education Scholarship Award Ceremony

May 5, 2024

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartMay 13, 2024
44 Less than a minute

Out for Education hosted its Scholarship Award Ceremony, during which nearly 20 organizations, non-profit foundations, and individuals presented checks to dozens of LGBTQ students from across the Houston area. 

Out for Education, one of the nation’s largest funders of scholarships for LGBTQ students, has been investing in the future of Houston’s LGBTQ community since 1999. In that time, they’ve provided over $2 million in scholarship funding.

Comments

comments

Comments

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartMay 13, 2024
44 Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine.
Back to top button