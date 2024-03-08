Houston’s New Faces of Pride Honors the Normal Anomaly Initiative

Representatives from several local LGBTQ organizations were on hand as Houston’s New Faces of Pride hosted a Pride happy hour at JR’s celebrating The Normal Anomaly Initiative.

The Normal Anomaly Initiative is a Houston organization centering Black, queer plus persons to overcome barriers and end stigma and problematic narratives to actualize a new normal. Later this month, The Normal Anomaly Initiative hosts the third Black Queer Advancement Festival, Texas’ only festival that provides a platform specifically for Black queer people.

Houston’s New Faces of Pride holds year-round social and fundraising events—including Houston’s newest Pride Parade and Festival—furthering their mission to foster unity, inclusivity, and empowerment within the diverse LGBTQ+ community of Houston.