The Montrose Center Hosts Empowering Our Future Gala

April 13, 2024

The Empowering Our Future Gala at the Ballroom at Bayou Place celebrated LGBTQ youth services of the Montrose Center with an Animation Nation theme. Guests donned cartoon character costumes, adding a playful vibe. Entertainment by drag queens Miss Conception, Muffy Vanderbilt III, Amya Jackson Ross, and musician Eric Michael Krop elevated spirits, along with Emcee extraordinaire, Reign LaRue. Laughter, beats by DJ Fauci, and solidarity filled the night, reminding all of the importance of support and acceptance. With each moment, attendees contributed to a brighter future for LGBTQ youth, showcasing the power of community and compassion. Speakers at the event included Chief Executive Officer Avery Belyeu, Kim Gustafson, Charles Calvin, Clark Caperton, and ZsaZsa Stella. The gala served as a beacon of hope, uniting individuals in the journey toward inclusivity and understanding.

Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine.
