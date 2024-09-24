Photos

AmistadesHTX 4-year anniversary

September 21, 2024

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartSeptember 24, 2024
AmistadesHTX, a program of Legacy Community Health, celebrated its 4-year anniversary with an open house at the Dashwood location, featuring free rapid HIV testing, music, and refreshments. Amistades provided HIV testing, linkage to care, stigma reduction, and community building for Latino/a/x men in Houston. The program empowered members through open discussions on sexual health and worked to reduce stigma through social media and outreach. It also offered linkage to PrEP, primary care, and hosted Cafe con Leche, a safe space for community discussions.

Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com
