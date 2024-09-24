Photos
AmistadesHTX 4-year anniversary
September 21, 2024
AmistadesHTX, a program of Legacy Community Health, celebrated its 4-year anniversary with an open house at the Dashwood location, featuring free rapid HIV testing, music, and refreshments. Amistades provided HIV testing, linkage to care, stigma reduction, and community building for Latino/a/x men in Houston. The program empowered members through open discussions on sexual health and worked to reduce stigma through social media and outreach. It also offered linkage to PrEP, primary care, and hosted Cafe con Leche, a safe space for community discussions.
