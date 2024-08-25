EPAH August 2024 Elections and Dinner Meeting

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Members of the Executive and Professional Association of Houston (EPAH) met for the group’s August 2024 Elections and Dinner Meeting at Maggiano’s Little Italy.

The EPAH membership elected a new slate of officers and trustees to lead the organization forward. New President Randall Hendrick, Vice President Jim Jemelka, Treasurer Michele Laprade, and Secretary Dan DiDonato. Jack Berger joins the Board as Past President, after his 7-year tenure. In addition, Mike Bodin, Jose Cuellar, Raidel Gamboa, and Robert Lee were elected as new trustees.

EPAH was established in 1978 to provide a non-political forum for discussion of business and community affairs and to encourage and foster social and business relationships among the membership.