The UH LGBTQ Alumni Red Dinner 2024

August 23, 2024

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartAugust 26, 2024
The University of Houston Alumni Association hosted Red Dinner V at the UH Alumni/Athletics Center. The emcee for the evening was by ABC13’s Pooja Lodhia.

The Red Dinner raises funds to support LGBTQ students with scholarships and crisis aid after the University’s LGBTQ Resource Center was shut down. 

The mission of the UH LGBTQ Alumni Network is to help encourage connections among alumni and to offer opportunities and support to current LGBTQ students. 

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com
