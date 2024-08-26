The UH LGBTQ Alumni Red Dinner 2024

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The University of Houston Alumni Association hosted Red Dinner V at the UH Alumni/Athletics Center. The emcee for the evening was by ABC13’s Pooja Lodhia.

The Red Dinner raises funds to support LGBTQ students with scholarships and crisis aid after the University’s LGBTQ Resource Center was shut down.

The mission of the UH LGBTQ Alumni Network is to help encourage connections among alumni and to offer opportunities and support to current LGBTQ students.