The Diana Foundation Happy Hour

September 4, 2024

The Diana Foundation welcomed representatives from the Normal Anomaly Initiative at their September 2024 First Wednesday Happy Hour at Michael’s Outpost.

The Normal Anomaly Initiative is a Houston organization centering Black, queer plus persons to overcome barriers and end stigma and problematic narratives to actualize a new normal. 

Established in 1953, the Diana Foundation is the oldest continuously-running LGBTQ organization in the United States.

Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com
