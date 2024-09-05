The Diana Foundation Happy Hour

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Diana Foundation welcomed representatives from the Normal Anomaly Initiative at their September 2024 First Wednesday Happy Hour at Michael’s Outpost.

The Normal Anomaly Initiative is a Houston organization centering Black, queer plus persons to overcome barriers and end stigma and problematic narratives to actualize a new normal.

Established in 1953, the Diana Foundation is the oldest continuously-running LGBTQ organization in the United States.