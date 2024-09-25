28 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The 2024 Houston Transgender Unity Banquet brought together a powerful gathering of community leaders, advocates, and allies for a night of inspiration, solidarity, and progress. Held at the Hilton Houston Westchase Hotel, the largest annual transgender community event in the city raised funds for vital initiatives, including scholarships, Houston Pride activities, the Houston Day of Remembrance, and recognition awards.

This year’s banquet featured an impressive lineup of speakers who shared their journeys and insights into navigating queer politics and advocating for equality. Jovon Tyler, Marina Guerra, Kris Winters, and Daniel Williams—currently a PhD candidate at the University of Illinois Chicago—delivered stirring addresses, with Williams highlighting his research on queer political behavior at the sub-national level and reflecting on his decade-long work in Texas politics. The legendary Alexis Melvin, a longtime transgender activist and president of the Transgender Foundation of America, brought decades of experience and wisdom to the stage, reminding attendees of the ongoing fight for transgender rights.

The evening was masterfully emceed by community leaders Brandon Mack and Dylan Forbis, both of whom are deeply embedded in Houston’s activist circles. Mack, with his expertise in advocating for unapologetic equity, and Forbis, the first openly transgender person elected to the Texas Democratic Party Executive Committee, kept the audience engaged throughout the night.

The Unity Banquet once again highlighted the strength of Houston’s transgender community and its allies, while raising critical funds for initiatives that continue to uplift and empower the community year-round.