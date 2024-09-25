Obituary Notice: Jeff DeBorde

The stars at Hollywood Super Center are dimmer today as we mourn the loss of our Patriarch Jeff DeBorde who passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 18, 2024. Jeff whose big heart and generous spirit will be sorely missed by all those who were lucky enough to have known him. He’s forever left lasting impressions for many of us, whom he helped through difficult times, purely out of the kindness he possessed. Never expecting anything in return. He is survived by his loving husband Tuyen (Danny) Dang, his mother Rosemary Tillett DeBorde, sister Cindy Vaske. He is predeceased by his father Charles Ray DeBorde, and brother Greg DeBorde. All his Family and Friends are invited by his Hollywood Family to join us for a Celebration of Life Sunday, October 6 at 11 am at Play nightclub in the Hollywood Center 2409 Grant Street Houston TX 77006