Photos
Black Queer AF Music Festival 2024
March 16, 2024
Warehouse Live Midtown was the venue for the 2024 edition of the Black Queer AF Music Festival. The entertainment lineup included headliner LaToya Luckett, RaeShanda Lias-Lockhart, Damez, Thot Squad, and TazDaRealist. This year’s theme was “Homecoming,” which was especially meaningful as the weekend’s festivities also included the grand opening of Houston’s only standalone Black LGBTQ drop-in center in Houston’s Third Ward.
The Black Queer Advancement Festival is a project of The Normal Anomaly, Inc., an organization created with the mission of “Centering Black, queer plus persons to overcome barriers, end stigma and problematic narratives to actualize a new normal.”
Photos curtsey of BQAF and Pisces310 Photography
Comments