HRC Houston Dinner 2024

The Human Rights Campaign held its annual HRC Houston Dinner at the Marriott Marquis Hotel Downtown with special host, comedian Dana Goldberg. Rice Pride was honored with the Trailblazer Award, actor Kevin McHale won the Visibility Award, and co-chair Rey Ocañas was presented with this year’s Leadership Award. Later, the afterparty got rolling with beats by Marti Frieson and performances by some of Houston’s drag royalty.

Human Rights Campaign Houston aims to create impactful change by providing advocacy for the LGBTQ community. HRC Houston is a dedicated team of volunteers who use their experience and talents to develop a more affirming, inclusive, and equitable community.