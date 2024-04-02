Bunnies on the Bayou 2024

The 45th edition of Bunnies on the Bayou was a huge success, with approximately 2500 attendees in their best Easter bonnets and bunny ears flooding downtown Houston’s Sesquicentennial Park for the Easter Sunday extravaganza. The air buzzed with excitement as DJ Marti Frieson kicked off the festivities, and Tracy Young’s electrifying performance marked the climax of the day, leaving hearts full and spirits soaring. Charming the crowd with her typical sass and wit, Houston’s bearded queen Blackberri hosted the event with unparalleled flair. As the giant outdoor party wound down, the energy continued with Jack’d Rabbit, an epic afterparty at the Ballroom at Bayou Place. Let these images transport you back to a day filled with music, joy, and magic.

Bunnies on the Bayou is a volunteer-run 501 (c)(3) organization committed to enhancing the quality of life, promoting education, and upholding the human rights of individuals within the Houston area’s LGBTQ community.