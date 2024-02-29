Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, February 29 – March 3

Thursday, February 29

NoH8 Photo Shoot

Join the #NOH8 Campaign and add your face to the fight for equal human rights. Stop by The Montrose Center to pose for an official NOH8 photo by photographer Adam Bouska. No reservations needed. 401 Branard St. 6–8 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Pride Night for 26 Miles

Main Street Theater hosts a Pride Night event for their current production, 26 Miles, featuring a pre-show happy hour. Stick around after the show for karaoke cabaret featuring some of Houston musical theater’s brightest stars. 2540 Times Blvd. 6:45 p.m.

Sapphic Singles Mixer

Come to Side Peace for a Leap-day singles mixer for the “sapphically inclined.” Free entry. 4216 Washington Ave. 7 p.m.

Neon Boots Line Dance Lessons

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 1

Charity Bingo Night

Love bingo? Love supporting good causes? Love great beer? Come play bingo at Frost Town Brewing for all of the above! This week’s charity beneficiary is The Mahogany Project. 100 N. Jackson St. 7 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party

Gia LaRue hosts a RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 viewing party at Rich’s Houston. Enjoy half-off appetizers and happy hour drink specials. 202 Tuam St. 6 p.m.

Hoedown Country Night at KIKI

Break out your boots and head to KIKI Houston as they bring back the BRB feeling, along with some great tunes and country music videos on the HUGE screen! 2409 Grant St. 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Saturday Drag Brunch Bingo

Come to Bar Boheme every Saturday for FREE Bingo, drink specials, and lots of prizes!

Bring your friends and family, and have a blast! Beats by DJ Fanci. 307 Fairview St. 11 a.m.

Michael’s Outpost Presents Eye Cons

Michael’s Outpost presents Eye Cons, Houston’s longest-running celebrity impersonation show, hosted by Hu’NEE B. 1419 Richmond Ave. 7:30 p.m.

Menergy at Houston Eagle

Saturday nights just got hotter at Houston Eagle! DJ Jimmy Skinner spins in the main room, and DJ CJ keeps the Phoenix Room hopping. 611 Hyde Park Blvd. 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 3

35th Annual Walk to End HIV Powered by Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Allies in Hope presents the 35th Annual Walk to End HIV. Join thousands of other participants, ranging from families to individuals—and even furry companions—as they converge on the streets of downtown Houston for a shared purpose. Sam Houston Park. Check-in begins at 9 a.m.

Crawfish Sundays at Pearl Bar

Crawfish Sundays return to Pearl Bar. Shrimp is also available. 3 p.m.

Indoor Market at Side Peace

After you enjoy the crawfish at Pearl, make your way to Side Peace indoor market for clothing, candles, jewelry, art, and more. There will be Tarot readings and a food truck on site. 3–8 p.m.

Candlelight Vigil Honoring Nex Benedict

There will be a candlelight vigil at Rothko Chapel Plaza honoring Nex Benedict, the nonbinary Oklahoma teenager whose death has sparked a debate about anti-trans policies nationwide. 3900 Yupon St. 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Karaoke at Barcode

Finish your Sunday funday at Barcode. Have a drink, sing a song, and get ready for Monday morning. 817 Fairview St. 11 p.m.

ONGOING:

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence, showcasing the artist’s new, monumental body of work, is on view at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Wiley, known for his official portrait of President Barack Obama, created this body of work against the background of the pandemic and the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. 5601 Main St. Through May 27, 2024.

Hayv Kahraman: The Foreign in Us

Experience the captivating work of Hayv Kahraman through more than 40 new paintings and drawings. At once beautiful and haunting, The Foreign in Us reflects Kahraman’s Iraqi-Kurdish heritage and her experience as a refugee. Free admission. Moody Center for the Arts, Rice University 6100 Main St. Through May 11, 2024.

Catastrophic Theatre – It Is Magic

The Catastrophic Theatre presents the Houston premiere of IT IS MAGIC by Mickle Maher. All tickets are pay-what-you-can. Through March 2. Midtown Arts and Theater Center, 3400 Main St. Show times vary.

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection

Holocaust Museum Houston hosts The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection, celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to the present day. 5401 Caroline St. Through June 23, 2024.

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, a charcoal and pastel mural by gay artist Marc Bauer currently on view at the Menil Drawing Institute, combines powerful imagery from art history with contemporary references to create a thought-provoking narrative. The artist recently returned for the first of two planned alterations to the work. 1533 Sul Ross St. Ongoing through August.

SAVE THE DATE!

Tuesday, March 5

Houston’s New Faces of Pride Happy Hour Celebrating the Normal Anomaly

Join Houston’s New Faces of Pride at JR’s Houston for a happy hour celebrating The Normal Anomaly, an organization centering Black, queer plus persons to overcome barriers, and end stigma to actualize a new normal. 808 Pacific St. 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 14

Bringin’ in the Green

One of LGBTQ Houston’s favorite and longest-running events, Bringin’ in the Green celebrates its

32nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party benefitting The Montrose Center. 2711 Yupon St. 5 p.m.

Friday, March 15

Out at the Ballet – Bespoke

Houston Ballet hosts Out at the Ballet for the current mixed-rep production, Bespoke. The LGBTQ reception includes an exclusive offer of 25% off select seats, along with a complimentary drink voucher and access to a reserved area before the show and during intermission. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29

Madonna Celebration Tour

She’s back, and it’s time to celebrate! This is the pop icon’s first retrospective tour that looks back on her more than four decades of music.

Sunday, March 31

Bunnies on the Bayou 45

Bunnies on the Bayou celebrates the 45th year of its iconic Easter Sunday party in downtown Houston. Hosted by Blackberri, with opening DJ Marti Frieson and headliner Tracy Young. Fish Plaza, Wortham Theater Center. 1 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Houston Grand Opera – Pride Night for The Sound of Music

Houston Grand Opera presents Pride Night for their production of The Sound of Music. Audiences will enjoy a special performance from Pride Chorus Houston, themed cocktails and décor. Wortham Center. 7:30 p.m.

