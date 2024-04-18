Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, April 18 – 21

Thursday, April 18

Pride Night at Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater for a LGBTQ mixer for their World Premiere production Stagolee and the Funeral of a Dangerous Word. Enjoy drink specials and light bites before the show, and a special post-show cabaret. 2540 Times Blvd. Reception starts at 6:45 p.m. and the performance begins at 7:30.

Neon Boots Line Dance Lessons

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Ruthless! The Stage Mother of All Musicals

This dark comedy follows the journey of the talented and overtly-ambitious Tina Denmark, who would do anything to the play the leading role in her third grade musical, even if it means murder. Through April 21. The Art Factory, 1125 Providence St. Show times vary.

Friday, April 19

Council on Recovery Spring Luncheon featuring Brené Brown

The Council on Recovery hosts its 40th Anniversary Spring Luncheon with special guest speaker Brené Brown. Hilton Americas, 1600 Lamar St. 12 p.m.

Friday Night Bingo

BUDDY’S presents Friday Bingo, hosted by the fabulous Jacklyn Dior. KIKI Houston, 2409 Grant St. 7 p.m.

MFAH Films presents Movies Houstonians Love featuring Caravaggio

Museum of Fine Arts Houston presents a screening of Derek Jarman’s Caravaggio, introduced by Houston Artist David McGee. Caroline Weiss Law Building, 1001 Bissonnet St. 7 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Grand Finale

JR’s hosts a viewing party for the Grand Finale of Season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, hosted by Reign LaRue. 808 Pacific St. 7 p.m.

Hoedown Country Night at KIKI

Break out your boots and head to KIKI Houston as they bring back the BRB feeling, along with some great tunes and country music videos on the HUGE screen! 2409 Grant St. 9 p.m.

GAGGED! featuring Violet Chachki, Gottmik, and Mistress

Get ready for GAGGED, featuring Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 7 winner Violet Chachki, Gottmik, and Mistress. South Beach Houston, 810 Pacific St. 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 20

Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic

Do you need to get your ID and other documents updated? Volunteer attorneys with the Trans Legal Aid Clinic will assist you in preparing the documents needed to update your name and/or gender marker on your identifying documents (driver’s license, passport, birth certificate, etc.). Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 11 a.m.

Michael’s Outpost Presents Eye Cons

Michael’s Outpost presents Eye Cons, Houston’s longest-running celebrity impersonation show, hosted by Hu’NEE B. 1419 Richmond Ave. 7:30 p.m.

Spill The Tease is a theatrical dinner show featuring comedic, unusual, risqué, and choreographed burlesque performances. Join Cara Chérie, The Abby Cadabra, and Houston’s best performers for a burlesque supper club experience at Rich’s Houston. 202 Tuam St. Seating 7:00/Showtime 7:30

Sunday, April 21

Sunday Karaoke at the Room Bar

DJ Shawn hosts Sunday Funday Karaoke at the Room Bar in Spring. Sign up to sing your favorite tunes and enjoy drink specials all night long! 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Ste 148, Spring, TX. 9 p.m.

Crawfish Sundays at Pearl Bar

Crawfish Sundays return to Pearl Bar. Shrimp is also available. 3 p.m.

Indoor Market at Side Peace

After you enjoy the crawfish at Pearl, make your way to Side Peace indoor market for clothing, candles, jewelry, art, and more. There will be Tarot readings and a food truck on site. 3–8 p.m.

April Menstrual Supply Distribution

The Feminist Work Group meets at the Montrose Center to pack and then distribute menstrual supplies to people experiencing homelessness in the downtown area. 5 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday, April 25

ActOUT for Jane Eyre

Don’t miss the Alley Theatre‘s production of Charlotte Brontë’s beloved classic, Jane Eyre. Before the show, enjoy the ActOUT reception featuring complimentary cocktails, light bites, and door prizes! 615 Texas Ave. ActOUT begins at 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 25 – Sunday, April 28

Latin Wave 17: New Films from Latin America

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Latin Wave, screening films that reflect the region’s vibrant cinema landscape. The robust line-up includes 10 acclaimed recent releases from Latin America. 1001 Bissonnet St. Show times vary.

Varla Jean Merman’s Stand by Your Drag

Step into the dazzling world of Varla Jean Merman, the iconic drag queen who has overcome adversity with glittering resilience! MATCH, 3400 Main St. 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 9

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj brings her Pink Friday 2 World Tour to Toyota Center. With special guest Monica. 1510 Polk St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Houston Grand Opera – Pride Night for The Sound of Music

Houston Grand Opera presents Pride Night for their production of The Sound of Music. Audiences will enjoy a special performance from Pride Chorus Houston, themed cocktails and décor. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 7:30 p.m.

May 28 – June 1

Barnstorm Dance Fest

Barnstorm showcases the vibrancy of dance in Houston and provides audiences with an exciting sampling of dance genres in three unique programs. MATCH. Show times vary.

Ongoing:

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence, showcasing the artist’s new, monumental body of work, is on view at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Wiley, known for his official portrait of President Barack Obama, created this body of work against the background of the pandemic and the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. Read more about the exhibition. 5601 Main St. Through May 27, 2024.

Hayv Kahraman: The Foreign in Us

Experience the captivating work of Hayv Kahraman through more than 40 new paintings and drawings. At once beautiful and haunting, The Foreign in Us reflects Kahraman’s Iraqi-Kurdish heritage and her experience as a refugee. Free admission. Moody Center for the Arts, Rice University 6100 Main St. Through May 11, 2024.

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection

Holocaust Museum Houston hosts The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection, celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to the present day. 5401 Caroline St. Through June 23, 2024.

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, a charcoal and pastel mural by gay artist Marc Bauer currently on view at the Menil Drawing Institute, combines powerful imagery from art history with contemporary references to create a thought-provoking narrative. The artist recently returned for the final planned alteration to the work. 1533 Sul Ross St. Ongoing through August.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.