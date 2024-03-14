Out at the Rodeo 2024

More than 400 attendees flocked to the Champion Wine Garden at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for the 2024 Out at the Rodeo event. Originating in 2016, OATR emerged from the collaboration of two visionary colleagues determined to enhance LGBTQ visibility and inclusivity at the rodeo. Following the 2017 rodeo season, Houston grappled with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, diverting potential sponsors’ attention toward recovery efforts. Afterward, OATR saw an extended hiatus, including the two years that the rodeo was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the long break, there was a high level of anticipation and community enthusiasm surrounding its return for the 2024 season. Plans for the 2025 edition of Out at the Rodeo are already underway, promising continued growth and success for this cherished event.

Photos by Angel Albarran and Eric Hulsey