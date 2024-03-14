Biden Issues Statement Regarding the Death of Nex Benedict 

President Joe Biden has issued a statement on the death of Nex Benedict.

Benedict, a nonbinary teen who used he/they pronouns, died on February 8, one day after he was beaten up inside a girl’s restroom at Owasso High School in Oklahoma. On March 13, the Oklahoma state medical examiner ruled Benedict’s death was by suicide.

“Jill and I are heartbroken by the recent loss of Nex Benedict,” Biden said in a March 14 statement. Every young person deserves to have the fundamental right and freedom to be who they are, and feel safe and supported at school and in their communities. Nex Benedict, a kid who just wanted to be accepted, should still be here with us.”

Leading up to the medical examiner’s ruling, Benedict’s family said that the 16-year-old had been bullied at school. Benedict’s death drew concerns from LGBTQ rights organizations around the globe, including in Houston, where trans activists organized a vigil to commemorate the teen’s life.

“Nonbinary and transgender people are some of the bravest Americans I know,” Biden said. “But nobody should have to be brave just to be themselves. In memory of Nex, we must all recommit to our work to end discrimination and address the suicide crisis impacting too many nonbinary and transgender children. Bullying is hurtful and cruel, and no one should face the bullying that Nex did.”

Biden also encouraged parents and schools to take reports of bullying seriously.

“To LGBTQI+ young people across the country—you are loved exactly as you are,” Biden said. “If you are feeling overwhelmed or alone, you can call or text 988, the National Crisis Hotline, and dial the number ‘3’ to talk to a counselor who has been specifically trained to support LGBTQI+ youth.”

To read President Biden’s full statement, go here: whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2024/03/14/statement-from-president-joe-biden-on-nex-benedict/