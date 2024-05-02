Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, May 2 – 5

Thursday, May 2

Aces!

Davis Gordon Gilbert and Gigi Productions present Aces!, the story of the five extraordinary women representing the great state of Texas who did the impossible again! And again! And again! Check out our story about the creation of the show. Through May 5. MATCH. Show times vary.

Steak Night at Pearl

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for drag bingo and dildo races. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Friday, May 3

Varla Jean Merman’s Stand by Your Drag

Step into the dazzling world of Varla Jean Merman, the iconic drag queen who has overcome adversity with glittering resilience! Read more about Varla Jean. MATCH, 3400 Main St. 8 p.m.

Argentine Tango at Neon Boots

Come out to Neon Boots and learn Argentine Tango with a free intro lesson. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7 p.m.

Hoedown Country Night at KIKI

Break out your boots and head to KIKI Houston as they bring back the BRB feeling, along with some great tunes and country music videos on the HUGE screen! 2409 Grant St. 9 p.m.

Dua Lipa Radical Optimism Release Party

JR’s hosts a release party for Dua Lipa’s latest, Radical Optimism with free swag throughout the evening. 808 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

Y2K Fundraiser Show

ERSICSS is throwing a Y2K show benefitting the Jonathan Smith Emergency Fund. Come out, enjoy a drink, socialize, and do some good. 2 p.m.

Spill the Tease

Rich’s Houston is the place to be for May The 4th Be With You, a burlesque supper club experience featuring Cara Cherie, Shelbelle Shamrock and Valentina Jadore on the catwalk. 202 Tuam St. 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 5

Tequilapalooza

Eagle Houston presents Tequilapalooza, an all-day Cinco de Mayo celebration. 611 Hyde Park Blvd. 12 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo with Pride

Pride Houston 365 hosts a festive Cinco De Mayo celebration at Axelrad. This exciting event will feature a lively atmosphere filled with delicious tamales, savory crawfish, vibrant music, and the highly anticipated announcement of the Grand Marshal winners and honorary Grand Marshals for this year’s Pride Parade. 3710 Almeda Rd. 1 p.m.

504 Glow Party

Celebrate the 504 invasions during Black Pride weekend. This is a celebration of all things Black and all things Pride, Houston, and New Orleans. Beats by DJ Krazzy Kris. Lajoie Bar & Lounge, 10001 Westheimer Rd. 5 p.m.

Sunday Karaoke at the Room Bar

DJ Shawn hosts Sunday Funday Karaoke at the Room Bar in Spring. Sign up to sing your favorite tunes and enjoy drink specials all night long! 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Ste 148, Spring, TX. 9 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday, May 9

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj brings her Pink Friday 2 World Tour to Toyota Center. With special guest Monica. 1510 Polk St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Houston Grand Opera – Pride Night for The Sound of Music

Houston Grand Opera presents Pride Night for their production of The Sound of Music. Audiences will enjoy a special performance from Pride Chorus Houston, themed cocktails and décor. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 7:30 p.m.

UH Red Dinner Gala

The University of Houston LGBTQ Alumni Association hosts its annual Red Dinner gala. This year, UH was forced to disband its LGBTQ+ Resource Center, which provided resources, guidance, and communication to LGBTQ+ students and allies. Funds raised from this event will ensure the ongoing existence of the UH Emergency Crisis Aid and LGBTQ+ Academic Scholarship. UH Athletic/Alumni Center. 6 p.m.

May 28 – June 1

Barnstorm Dance Fest

Barnstorm showcases the vibrancy of dance in Houston and provides audiences with an exciting sampling of dance genres in three unique programs. MATCH. Show times vary.

Friday, June 28

Rainbow on the Green

Discovery Green’s annual family-friendly Pride celebration returns to the park with an evening of performances by Houston’s own Z’maji Glamouratti and the Lone Star Discoteq, and your favorite popstar impersonators. 1500 McKinney St. 7 p.m.

Ongoing:

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence, showcasing the artist’s new, monumental body of work, is on view at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Wiley, known for his official portrait of President Barack Obama, created this body of work against the background of the pandemic and the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. Read more about the exhibition. 5601 Main St. Through May 27, 2024.

Hayv Kahraman: The Foreign in Us

Experience the captivating work of Hayv Kahraman through more than 40 new paintings and drawings. At once beautiful and haunting, The Foreign in Us reflects Kahraman’s Iraqi-Kurdish heritage and her experience as a refugee. Free admission. Moody Center for the Arts, Rice University 6100 Main St. Through May 11, 2024.

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection

Holocaust Museum Houston hosts The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection, celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to the present day. 5401 Caroline St. Through June 23, 2024.

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, a charcoal and pastel mural by gay artist Marc Bauer currently on view at the Menil Drawing Institute, combines powerful imagery from art history with contemporary references to create a thought-provoking narrative. The artist recently returned for the final planned alteration to the work. Read more about the Marc Bauer. 1533 Sul Ross St. Ongoing through August.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.

