All Hail the Queen









What better way to ring in the new year than by getting to know Houston’s other queen bee: Hu’Nee B. She’s got poise and panache, but don’t get in her path or you might get stung. This dynamic diva has enough sass to fill a room, and she’ll let you know it when she gets ahold of a hot microphone. However, she’s a softie with friends in her inner circle, and she’ll always treat her royal subjects like her own family.

Preferred pronouns?

She/Her/They in drag.

Hometown?

Born and raised in Houston.

Inner avatar?

A lion. They are confident, majestic, and natural leaders.

Drag birthdate?

Although I started as a Halloween drag queen, Hu’Nee’s drag birthday is in mid-April—a true Taurus woman.

Describe your drag persona.

Hu’Nee is a young queen with an effervescent take on old-school drag. Standing at 6’ 7” in heels, I love rhinestones, glitter, and feathers. I can be fun and wild while twerking to Megan Thee Stallion, or elegant and sexy while serenading you with Beyoncé. When not on stage, Hu’Nee is your good girlfriend that you meet for happy-hour drinks and to talk the tea.

Inspiration behind the name?

My name came about after the 2010 Lady Gaga music video for “Telephone,” featuring Beyoncé.

Favorite illusions that you’re known for?

I love doing my Patti LaBelle illusion. Other illusions that I perform regularly are Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson, and my most requested, Madea.

Any New Year’s resolutions?

To shed this excess “quarantine fifteen.” I have evening gowns and a 30th birthday to prepare for!

Where can we catch Hu’Nee B when she’s not performing?

When I’m not performing, I’m usually at home catching up on TV or on the phone catching up with my friends and family. Every now and then, you may catch me out in my rare boy-form supporting the gayborhood and local drag entertainers.

Any titles or awards?

I love pageants. I started in 2015 when I entered Miss Gay Gulf States America, a preliminary contest to Miss Gay Texas America. I am a former Miss Tony’s Corner Pocket, a former Miss Gay Heart of Texas America, the current Miss Galveston County America, and have placed in the Top 10 at Miss Gay Texas America for the last three years.

Hobbies?

I love to cook and sing. I’m not the best at either, but it’s fun and it helps me de-stress.

Advice for your younger self?

Just do it. Take the risk and step outside of your comfort zone.

What would you say to the world about the LGBTQ community?

We are not a monolith. The community is made up of all types of people—all sizes, colors, and gender identities. Accept us as we are, because we are forever growing and evolving.

What is something about you that people can’t find out through social media?

I’m a Fightin’ Texas Aggie Class of 2013! I actually started my drag career in college.

Any hidden talents?

Tengo una subespecialización en español, pues puedo hablar, leer, y entender español. Estoy buscando amigos para practicar (o un novio).

Advice for up-and-coming drag performers?

To know where your future is in this industry, you have to look to the past and study the history. A lot of new entertainers enter with hopes of only being on TV, but if you microwave your success, you may find that the center of your brand isn’t fully cooked.

Where can people see Hu’Nee B perform?

Catch me every Thursday night for Bites & Bingo at ReBar, where we play four rounds of bingo with some fun, sexy prizes. Outside of that, you can catch me entertaining across the city and the state.

This article appears in the January 2021 edition of OutSmart magazine.