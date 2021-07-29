Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: July 29–August 1, 2021









Thursday, July 29

Coming Out Monologues – Writing and Info Session

At 3 p.m., the University of Houston’s LGBTQ Resource Center hosts a virtual writing and info session for their upcoming Coming Out Monologues. This session will help participants write, perform, and prepare a monologue for the university event on September 15.

Dine and Drag Watch Party with Jessica Wild

At 7 p.m., ReBar presents a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Dine ’N Drag watch party. Hosted by local artists Blackberri and Hu’Nee B, the show features a special appearance by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jessica Wild and performances by Lindsey Larue, Luna of the Lillies, and Andy Seymour. Following the show, there will be a meet-and-greet with Wild.

Montrose Angels: Family Helping Family

At 11 p.m., go to Ripcord for a Family Helping Family fundraiser presented by the Montrose Angels to benefit bartender Jacob Smith in his time of need. The event is hosted by Blackberri, and features a variety of local performers as well as a 50/50 raffle.

Friday, July 30

2021 Heavy Hitters Pride

Friday through Sunday, Heavy Hitters Pride hosts its sixth annual convention at Hilton Houston Westchase. The three-day event features networking, bond-building, and a wide range of activities, and provides safe spaces for urban gay men of size, their admirers, and allies.

Pride Sports Houston Dodgeball

At 12 p.m., Pride Sports Houston teams play dodgeball at Q&B Sports Complex. Watch the games, or consider joining a team next season. $55 registration fee for the summer season can be purchased here.

Sexual Health Fair

At 4 p.m., the Montrose Center hosts a Sexual Health Fair to help participants better care for their sexual health. Local wellness organizations Legacy Community Health, LHI Houston, Megaflixx, and Project Integra will be attending to educate on wellness and safer sex.

Saturday, July 31

Houston Gaymers Charity Car Wash

At 11 a.m., the Houston Gaymers host a car wash fundraiser at BUDDY’S for the group’s charity initiatives. There is a $10 donation minimum, but participants are more than welcome to donate more.

“Friday I’m in Love” Special Viewing Event

On Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m., filmmaker Marcus Pontello presents a special screening of their Numbers Nightclub documentary Friday I’m in Love at Numbers. Seated tickets for both screenings are sold out, but standing-room tickets will be available at the door for $20. For more on Pontello’s documentary, check out OutSmart’s August 2021 cover story here.

EyeCons

At 7:30 p.m., head over to Michael’s Outpost for EyeCons, a celebrity-impressions revue hosted by Blackberri with performances by Chloe C. Ross, Lana Blake, Violet S’Arbleu, and Hu’Nee B. There is no cover for this event.

Sunday, August 1

Piano in the Afternoon

At 2 p.m., Michael’s Outpost hosts Piano in the Afternoon, a musical event featuring pianist Ben Chavez.

Sunday Service

At 4 p.m., head over to ReBar for their Sunday Service. The event features tunes by DJ Mel on the main stage and DJ Joe Ross on the patio. Reservations can be made here.

DETOX

At 10 p.m., BUDDY’S Houston hosts its weekly DETOX event, a night full of the best hip hop, trap, and rap from the best DJs in Houston. Doors open at noon, and admission is free before 11 p.m.

Want your LGBTQ Houston event listed in our weekend roundup? Email staff member Adriana Salazar at [email protected].