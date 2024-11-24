Photos

HOPERA Presents As One

November 20, 2024

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartNovember 24, 2024
39 Less than a minute

In commemoration of Transgender Day of Remembrance, HOPERA presented the groundbreaking opera As One in partnership with the Montrose Center.

As One is an atypical opera, and HOPERA decided to present it in two unusual venues: a brewery and a nonprofit conference room.

First performed in 2014, the opera tells the story of Hannah, a trans woman, and “…chronicles her journey to acceptance, belonging, and eventual self-realization in the face of adversity,” said Meghan Berti, HOPERA’s founding artistic director.

Read our coverage of the production here

FB Comments

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartNovember 24, 2024
39 Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com
Back to top button