HOPERA Presents As One

In commemoration of Transgender Day of Remembrance, HOPERA presented the groundbreaking opera As One in partnership with the Montrose Center.

As One is an atypical opera, and HOPERA decided to present it in two unusual venues: a brewery and a nonprofit conference room.

First performed in 2014, the opera tells the story of Hannah, a trans woman, and “…chronicles her journey to acceptance, belonging, and eventual self-realization in the face of adversity,” said Meghan Berti, HOPERA’s founding artistic director.

