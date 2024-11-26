Young Leaders of Legacy – Bingo and Bad Sweaters

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Ballroom at Tanglewood came alive with bingo games, ugly sweaters, and festive cheer, all led by the Young Leaders of Legacy.

With the help of generous donors, Legacy raised $8,000 for their Pediatric Toy Drive. These funds—and the additional toy donations—will make the season brighter for pediatric patients and their families. The night was packed with festive fun, exciting raffle prizes, and, of course, hilarious holiday sweaters that stole the spotlight.

Young Leaders of Legacy (YLOL) is a young professionals group raising awareness for Legacy Community Health through volunteer initiatives, professional development workshops, and fundraising events.