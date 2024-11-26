Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Thanksgiving 2024 Edition

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, November 28

75th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

Get into the holiday spirit at the 75th Annual Houston Thanksgiving Day Parade, a showcase of sensatio

nal floats, high-flying balloons, marching bands, artistic entries, and live entertainment marching through the streets of Downtown. 9 a.m.

JR’s Thanksgiving Dinner

Charles Armstrong, management and staff of JR’s Bar and Grill are hosting a complimentary Thanksgiving dinner. 808 Pacific St. 1:30 p.m.

Los Robles Thanksgiving Dinner

Los Robles Bar & Grill is bringing you a free Thanksgiving Dinner and a night full of fun with Karaoke! Come for the food, stay for the music! 10444 Hempstead Rd. 8 p.m.

Indie Pop Electro Dance Party

Dance off that holiday feast as Side Peace @ Pearl Bar hosts an Indie Pop Electro Dance Party featuring DJ Grrrl Parts. 4216 Washington Ave. 9 p.m.

Friday, November 29

Opening Night – Houston Ballet The Nutcracker

The Houston Ballet performs Artistic Director Stanton Welch’s lavish production of the beloved holiday classic, sure to mesmerize young and old alike. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 7:30 p.m.

Night After Thanksgiving at Play

Play Nightlife hosts a post-Thanksgiving night featuring DJ Sergio and DJ Charlie Mann. No cover. 2409 Grant St. 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 30

Holiday Brews on the Bend

Add some hops to your holiday season! Enjoy beer tastings from selected breweries on the expansive grounds of beautiful Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens. 6003 Memorial Dr. 2 p.m.

Disco Turkey 2024 at Rich’s

Rich’s Houston hosts Disco Turkey 2024 – We Are Family, presented by Bryan Hlavinka and DJ Chad Guidry. NYC Club Glam is encouraged. 202 Tuam St. 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 1

The Power of Red – World AIDS Day Brunch

Join Avenue 360 Health and Wellness & The T.R.U.T.H. Project for a vibrant brunch featuring art, music, and community, all while reflecting on the legacy of HIV prevention—past, present, and future. The hosts are also collecting new, unwrapped toys for families in need this holiday season. MATCH, 3400 Main St. 11 a.m.

NoH8 Open Photo Shoot

Join the #NOH8 Campaign on World AIDS Day and add your face to the fight for equal human rights! Please arrive camera-ready with a plain white shirt to match the signature style of the NOH8 photos. Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 4 p.m.

World AIDS Day at South Beach

Legacy Community Health, in partnership with Allies in Hope, Houston Health Department, and The Normal Anomaly Initiative, hosts the annual World AIDS Day remembrance at South Beach Houston with added support from 104.1 KRBE, AmistadesHTX by Legacy, Gilead Sciences, and ViiV Healthcare. Admission is free, and guests must be 21 or older. Free HIV testing kits from The Normal Anomaly Initiative will be available while supplies last. 810 Pacific St. 7 p.m.

ONGOING

Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green

Glide beneath the glittering lights of downtown Houston and discover the holiday magic on Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green! Through February 2. 1500 McKinney St. Hours vary.

SAVE THE DATE!

December 3

Out For Education Giving Tuesday Virtual Auction

Join Out For Education’s Giving Tuesday Virtual Auction, a special event dedicated to empowering LGBTQ students through education. The silent auction will be hosted virtually via Givebutter, and a link to join the auction will be provided upon registration. 11 a.m.

December 5

ActOut for A Christmas Carol and The Night Shift Before Christmas

Ticket holders for either Alley Theatre production can enjoy this pre-performance mixer with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks. 615 Texas Ave. Reception begins at 6 p.m.

December 6

Opening Night for The Little Prince

Opera in the Heights presents a captivating tale of a young Prince traveling across different planets. The opera, sung in English, explores the themes of friendship, love, and loss. Additional performances on December 8, 14, and 15. Lambert Hall, 1703 Heights Blvd. 7:30 p.m.

December 7

Free LGBTQ Law Seminar

Katine Nechman McLaurin LLP host a free LGBTQ Legal Seminar covering the potential legal impact of the recent election on LGBTQ persons and families and steps to best protect your assets and the ones you love. 2000 Bering Dr. Ste 700. 10 a.m.

Grace Place: 2024 Haus of Gingerbread

Haus of Gingerbread, benefitting the youth of Grace Place, is even bigger and better this year! Watch as teams serve holiday realness and compete to build the most glam gingerbread house. Frost Town Brewing, 100 N. Jackson St. 5 p.m.

December 11

A Night with the Normal Anomaly Gala

The Normal Anomaly Initiative presents its second annual Holiday Gala to celebrate Black LGBTQIA+ leadership in the Southern region of the United States. The Bell Tower on 34th, 901 W 34th St. 7 p.m.

December 13

Out at the Ballet for The Nutcracker

Houston Ballet and OutSmart magazine host a special reception for LGBTQ ballet lovers and friends. Get 25% off select seats, a complimentary drink voucher, and access to the reception area before the show and during intermission. Wortham Center. Reception starts at 6:30 p.m.

OutSmart Holiday Party

’Tis the season to make the yuletide fabulously gay! Join OutSmart’s 2024 holiday party for a festive evening of laughter, mingling, and celebrating with our cherished friends and advertisers. Rich’s Houston. 6 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.